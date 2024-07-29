Why Did Jayson Tatum Not Play in Team USA’s Olympic Opener Against Serbia? Coach Steve Kerr Reveals

Team USA’s win against Serbia in the 2024 Paris Olympics brought mixed feelings for Boston Celtics fans.

On Sunday afternoon, Team USA didn’t need Jayson Tatum. With Steve Kerr's rotation full of stars , the team cruised to a 110-84 victory in the group play opener. However, Tatum’s absence became a hot topic. Fans speculated whether his "DNP coach's decision" was due to an injury or an intentional snub.

So, what's the story? Even with Kerr’s wealth of talent, why didn’t a player like Tatum get any playtime? Let’s explore the situation.

Why didn’t Jayson Tatum play in the game against Serbia?

Steve Kerr claimed it was a strategic decision influenced by Durant's return.

“No, I’m good,” Tatum told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn when asked if he was sick after the game.

This was Tatum's only comment about his status. He avoided a larger group of reporters, as noted by The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears.

Kerr confirmed it was his decision not to play Tatum, highlighting Kevin Durant’s return as a factor in setting the rotation for the game.

“It’s really hard in a 40-minute game to play more than 10 guys,” Kerr said. “With Kevin coming back, I just went to the combinations that I felt made the most sense. It seems crazy. I thought I was crazy when I looked at everything and determined these are the lineups I wanted to get to.

“Jayson is first-team All-NBA three years in a row. He’s one of the best players in the world. I went with the combinations I felt would make sense, and I talked to him, and he was incredibly professional.”

Kerr assured that Tatum would get his time to shine and praised him for his professionalism. Tatum is seen as a key player, ready for the next game.

Tatum wasn’t the only player who didn’t see action

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton also sat out the game.

Kerr could have adjusted the rotation to include Tatum but chose not to. Bringing Durant off the bench indicated he wanted to keep the starting five—Stephen Curry, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid—intact. Going smaller didn’t make sense against Nikola Jokic’s team.

It’s unusual for Tatum to sit out completely. Tyrese Haliburton, another All-NBA player, hasn’t played since the first half of a tune-up game against South Sudan last week. For the last two-and-a-half games, Derrick White has run point with the second unit while Haliburton remained on the bench. If Kerr’s coaching staff isn't playing everyone every game, some top players will miss out.

Tatum is methodical, favoring a half-court game and taking his time to survey options. Kerr’s team has struggled with ball movement this summer, so it’s understandable why the coach might choose players who push the pace more—players like Derrick White, an excellent defender and spot-up shooter who moves the ball quickly.

This tournament is long, with the deepest and most competitive field in Olympic history. Eventually, the U.S. will need a player with Tatum’s scoring and defensive skills, making his benching a distant memory. For now, credit to Tatum for staying engaged on the sidelines and not becoming the story.

Team USA faces South Sudan in group play on Wednesday, July 31 at 3 p.m. ET.