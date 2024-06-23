Why Did Joe Rogan Hate Interviewing Daniel Cormier After Jon Jones Fight?

Joe Rogan once claimed he regrets interviewing Daniel Cormier after he lost against Jon Jones. Although the popular podcast host has interviewed several fighters following their brutal loss, the UFC commentator apologized for this one.

Rogan claimed the experience to be ‘awful.’ The UFC commentator revealed the respect he has for Cormier and admitted it was a bad move. Joe poured his heart out on one of his podcast episodes regarding the matter.

Joe Rogan regrets Daniel Cormier's post-fight interview at UFC 214

The rivalry shared between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier remains one of the most hostile feuds in UFC history. From both fighters exchanging slurs on live television to getting into heated altercations backstage, the light heavyweight duo has been through it all.

UFC 214 saw an anticipated crowd witnessing Jones and Cormier go at it for the second time. After Bones successfully won their initial bout, fans were expecting DC to turn it around and emerge victorious against the light heavyweight champion.

However, Daniel came up short. Jones knocked out DC and won via a brutal head kick. The loss shattered Cormier. The former champion was seen tearing up after the fight. This was when Joe Rogan walked up to him for the regrettable post-fight interview.

“Why am I interviewing him after he got knocked out. What the f*** is wrong with me,” said Joe Rogan. He revealed that he self-reflected during his interview with Daniel Cormier. The popular podcast host expressed the situation as ‘awful.’

The UFC commentator tweeted out, “I was beating myself up about it all last night. It'll never happen again. My apologies to D.C.” Joe Rogan apologized to Daniel Cormier for interviewing him following the brutal knockout loss he suffered.

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier share a great relationship. Their exchanges when it comes to UFC commentary are an aspect of the sport that fans love.

Daniel Cormier warns Jon Jones about fighting Stipe Miocic

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is rumored to fight Stipe Miocic for his next fight. Despite fans requesting a fight with interim Tom Aspinall, it appears that the American contender is fighting Stone Cold rather than Honey Badger.

Fans often overlook Stipe Miocic. Since the American heavyweight is in his early 40s, the MMA community believes Jones to run through him. However, former rival Daniel Cormier believes Stone Cold is being underestimated.

On his YouTube channel, Cormier issued a warning to Jon Jones for potentially overlooking Stipe Miocic. DC asserts that age is just a number for Stone Cold. Disregarding his age, the former champion believes it will be a tough fight for Bones.

“He is a f***ing killer, and if you overlook him he will put you out,” said Daniel Cormier. The former champion believes Stone Cold to be one of the greatest heavyweight contenders who could possibly pose trouble for Jon Jones.