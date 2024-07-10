Why Did John Cena Retire? Exploring Reason Behind His Decision

John Cena made a surprising appearance at Money in the Bank 2024 and delivered a heartbreaking announcement, leaving millions of wrestling fans around the globe devastated. The former WWE Champion announced that he would retire from in-ring action at the end of 2025, with WrestleMania 41 marking his final showcase of Immortals.

In a news conference following Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena revealed the reasons behind his decision to retire from WWE. He explained that his body is physically at its limit when it comes to performing in the squared circle. Nearing his 50s, Cena feels that his body isn't capable of wrestling at the highest level he expects. Interestingly, not many people knew about Cena’s retirement decision, including backstage WWE talents .

The reason John Cena's body has given up

John Cena was one of the hardest-working men on the roster in his prime, wrestling multiple times each week without hesitation. From live shows and weekly episodes to Premium Live Events, the former WWE Champion was always determined to perform at a high level whenever he stepped into the ring.

He wrestled as a full-timer for more than a decade. Representing WWE as their poster boy, he also attended promotional activities such as Make-A-Wish and fan signings. Despite the demanding schedule, John Cena never expressed dissatisfaction or the toll it took on his body.

Aging, coupled with the physically exhausting schedule over the years in WWE, has likely made his body fragile. With a successful movie career in Hollywood, retiring might be the best option for his physical health.

ALSO READ: Top 3 Wrestlers John Cena Could Face in His Retirement Match

John Cena's WWE career has been incredible

Advertisement

John Cena was just another rookie in 2002 until he showcased his freestyle rapping talent on TV, capturing the attention of the WWE Universe. He thrived as the Doctor of Thuganomics in the early 2000s.

Later, he altered his persona to a babyface following his WWE Championship triumph at WrestleMania 21. Since then, he carried the company on his shoulders until the mid-2010s when new stars like Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns started to emerge.

Super Cena was the face of the company at the end of the Ruthless Aggression Era and throughout the PG Era, capturing the world championship sixteen times, a record he shares with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Before he hangs up his boots in 2025, a legion of fans would expect him to win at least one more world championship reign.

ALSO READ: John Cena Opens Up On Facing The Rock Before His WWE Retirement; Find Out What He Said