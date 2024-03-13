Why Did John Wall Want To Commit Suicide? Former Clippers Makes Harrowing Admission on Struggles With Depression

John Wall, during his peak era, was undoubtedly one of the NBA's best point guards. But due to injuries, his career was so severely derailed that, by the time he was in his early 30s, every team had completely forgotten about the 6'3" point guard.

Considered by many to be the Washington Wizards' future star, he began his career as one of the team's brightest youngsters. Wall fulfilled all the expectations, but his career was cut short by injuries, and he hasn't played in the league since February 2023.

Career curtailed by injuries

Wall had a great start to his NBA career and finished as the runner-up for Rookie of the Year. His career took off after that, and he emerged as the Wizards' vocal leader. In his prime, he guided the team to multiple playoff appearances.



But in 2018, he suffered a heel injury that ended his prime. Wall's situation only worsened when he developed an infection in the surgical incision and had to deal with an Achilles tendon rupture following a slip in his house. While he was healing from his wounds in 2022, he claimed to have considered suicide.

Wall's fight against depression

He recently made an appearance on The OGs Show, where he discussed his challenges and NBA experience.



Wall stated, "Mental health is serious. I would have taken my own life if not for my two boys. Twice I held a gun to my head.”



"I released a video in which I was seen hurling gang signs and other similar objects. At that point, I was going through my lowest point and was trying to figure out how to be happy."

The former number-one pick entered therapy, where he was able to address his depression and make a full recovery.

His mother’s health also played a role in his mental health

Wall's mental state suffered not only from his injuries but also from seeing his mother fight cancer and then have a heart attack, which caused the left side of her body to become numb.

Wall's emotional burden increased every time he witnessed his mother becoming more frail.

