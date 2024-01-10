Why did Kevin Durant call Russell Westbrook a ‘bi**h’ in alleged leaked audio from Suns vs Clippers last night?

Despite Kevin Durant's extraordinary performance, the LA Clippers still took the victory over the Phoenix Suns last night.

Amid the game, a heated verbal clash broke out between Nurkic and Russell Westbrook, who was seated off-court. This dispute saw Durant stepping in to back up his teammate.

In this impressive 138-111 triumph by the Clippers over the Suns, Durant contributed 30 points and seven rebounds.

However, it was the dominant trio of the Clippers that overpowered the Suns, resulting in their morale plummeting during the game.

Nurkic voiced complaints about the favoritism the Clippers were receiving concerning foul calls. Westbrook took umbrage at the Bosnian center's comments and retaliated, as visibly evident in an exposed audio clip.

"What are you planning to do?" challenged Westbrook. "Shut your sorry a** up, you're not worth it," retorting, Nurkic shot back, "That's the reason you're benched." Westbrook retorted, "Turn around, you're worth nothing."

Consequently, this caused Durant to defend his teammate by telling Nurkic:

"Ay, that b**** can't talk to you like that," KD told Nurkic.

Eventually, the Clippers received more foul calls 21 against the Suns' 20. The Suns were off the mark with their shooting, going 38-77 from the field. Contrastingly, the Clippers demonstrated excellent field discipline with 53-85 shooting.

In their two seasonal face-offs, the Clippers have claimed both victories. The Suns will seek to balance the score in their upcoming game on April 9, 2024.

Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook beef

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, once a formidable duo during their eight-year stint on Oklahoma City Thunder, went their separate.

Durant's move to the Golden State Warriors sparked disagreements with Westbrook which soon turned into apparent hostility as the two argued in face-to-face encounters during games.

Over time, the intense rivalry dissipated. Both players started downplaying the animosity.

Westbrook openly stated that he held no grudges against Durant and respected him for his career accomplishments.

Since their separation, Westbrook and Durant have faced each other in 11 regular-season games, with Westbrook's teams edging out with 6 wins to 5.

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will have their first playoff face-off, marking yet another chapter in the Durant-Westbrook story.

