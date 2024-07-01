Why Did Kevin Porter Jr Not Play In The NBA Last Season? Controversial Star Makes NBA Comeback with Clippers

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Kevin Porter Jr. is making a comeback to the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers after spending a season away, according to several reports. This news comes months after he was accused in a domestic assault case.

As NBA free agency negotiations kicked off on Sunday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Porter agreed to a 2-year contract with the Clippers. Initially, a first-round pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2019 draft, Porter played two seasons with the Houston Rockets following his rookie year in Cleveland.

Porter didn't play last season due to a domestic assault arrest

ABC News reported that Porter was arrested in New York City on September 11, 2023, after a physical altercation with his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, a former WNBA player currently a free agent.

The report states that Porter and Gondrezick were staying at the Millennium Hotel in Times Square. The altercation occurred when they returned to their hotel room early Monday morning after a night out.

NBC New York outlined that "She returned to the room and went to bed, but Porter Jr. got locked out, sources said, and the altercation escalated from there."

ABC News explained that Porter managed to re-enter the hotel room after contacting hotel security. Once inside, he allegedly attacked Gondrezick. Hotel security was called again, leading to police involvement.

Gondrezick was hospitalized with at least one broken bone and bruises. Prosecutors stated during Porter's arraignment that the attack left Gondrezick with a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye.

However, Gondrezick later denied the assault, calling the police account "a lie." She told TMZ that her injuries were from hitting her head after being startled awake by Porter's late arrival.

On January 23, 2024, Porter reached a plea agreement for reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree related to his case with Gondrezick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He can withdraw the plea in a year if he successfully completes a court-ordered program.

Reports say Clippers signed Kevin Porter Jr. to a two-year deal

After his arrest, the Rockets moved on from Porter, trading him to the OKC Thunder, who then waived him.

Earlier this year, Porter played professionally in Greece. Now, at 24, he is back in the NBA, signing a veteran’s minimum salary contract with the Clippers. He is expected to be a backup to former Rockets star James Harden. The Los Angeles Clippers signed Porter to a two-year deal with a player option, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic on Sunday.

In 2023, Porter had his best season with the Houston Rockets, averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.4 steals over 59 games. He has also scored 36.6% of his three-point shots.

Throughout his career, Porter has shown he can score in bunches. His style, however, might not mesh well with the Clippers' current star. Before Kevin Porter Jr signed, LA signed James Harden on a two-year deal. Since joining the Clippers, Harden has been the main matchmaker. Porter might struggle to adjust to playing alongside a guard like Harden.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.