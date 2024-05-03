Why Did Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr Break Up After Just 7 Months of Dating? Insider Reveals

Another day in Hollywood started with the news of the split and this time, it is Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. After seven months of a blooming relationship, the pair decided to go on separate paths.

Despite calling their relationship off, they opted to be friends. The decision to end their relationship and focus on their respective careers and family commitments was mutual. While their break up may come as a surprise to some, insiders suggest it was about to happen.

Inside Their 7-Month Split

According to an insider, the ex-couple possess different personalities and priorities, which led them to make the decision. The Sources reveal that Beckham preferred a low-key lifestyle, which is quite understandable given his private nature. As they said, “Odell’s personality is much more private; the star wide receiver is low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight.”

Above everything, Kadashians’ busy lifestyle also acted as a hurdle. Being an entrepreneur and mother of four, she needed to prioritize them more. All these left very little room for a serious relationship with Beckham.

Rumors of Kardashian and Beckham's romance first surfaced in September 2023, with sightings of the pair together at various events fueling speculation. Their relationship appeared to escalate over time, with public appearances at high-profile gatherings like pre-Grammy parties and the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

However, sources indicate that while Kardashian was open to finding love, her children remained her top priority. The reality TV star shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, and is dedicated to being a hands-on mom.

Short-Lived Romance

As for Beckham, the NFL star is currently focused on finding his next team after stints with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens. Before his relationship with Kardashian, Beckham was romantically linked to model Lauren Wood, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son named Zyn.

While Kardashian and Beckham's romance may have come to an end, both are moving forward with their respective lives, focusing on their careers, families, and personal growth. Tell us your opinion on their decision in the comments below.

