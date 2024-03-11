Why Did Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. Not Attend Oscars Together? Source HINTS Kanye West's Involvement

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are another celebrity couple who's making headlines for their romance. They have been dating for a while, and rumors suggested they would attend this year's Oscars together. However, they did not attend the event, and Kim's ex-husband Kanye West might have had something to do with their absence.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly attended the Oscars separately because of Kanye West

Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian's romance has been buzzing for a while now. The two have kept their relationship as low-key as possible and have been seen together only a handful of times. However, in mid-February, it was revealed that Kim and Odell are quite serious about their relationship.

The tag that was once 'casual' turned into 'serious', according to a source . Amidst their new relationship status, there were speculations that they would attend the Oscars together. The two did attend the Oscars and even posed on the red carpet, but not together. The duo kept their distance throughout the award show.

The reason has been reported to be Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West (Now called Ye). According to a source, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are maintaining their distance in the public, to avoid any backlash from Kanye West. Kim is taking things slowly, learning from her past relationship with Pete Davidson.

"The reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye. After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs. It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof," according to a source cited by OK! Magazine.

Kim Kardashian had been involved in many controversies with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, which, according to many media outlets, were a result of Kanye West's actions. As a result, Kim is taking her past experiences into consideration and not rushing into anything too serious to avoid making any bad decisions.

But while they might not have posed together at the Oscars, because of Kanye reportedly, that doesn't mean they are not serious. If anything, they are keeping it low, so as to avoid any unnecessary controversies.

What's your take on Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr's relationship?