Why Did Kyrie Irving Leave Cleveland? Exploring Mavs Star’s Messy Exit From Cavaliers

LeBron James, co-host of the Mind The Game podcast along with ex-NBA star J.J. Redick, recently showered his former colleague, Kyrie Irving, with praise. In the latest, he enthused that Irving, known as "The Wizard," excelled in every aspect of basketball.

Seeing Irving in action during 'The Playoffs,' James confessed feelings of immense pride and happiness, tinged with frustration that he was no longer Irving's teammate. He likened Irving to a continual "Draw Four" card in Uno, alluding to him as "the ultimate wild card" in the game.

Interestingly, Irving admitted to contemplating a Lakers reunion with James, before eventually choosing the Dallas Mavericks.

Delving into their shared history, Irving pointed out the intricate considerations of such business decisions, suggesting the need to question GMs and presidents on why certain scenarios fail to materialize.

The decision behind Kyrie Irving's trade request: A closer look

Kyrie Irving's public request for a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers raised several eyebrows. The Cavs, who had secured Irving as their first overall draft in 2011, had just started seeing playoff successes, largely due to LeBron James's return to the team.

This resulted in three consecutive NBA Final appearances before Irving's trade. Nonetheless, Irving's splendid performance meant that he too was significantly contributing to the team's success.

The NBA Finals of 2016 was a great illustration of this, where the Cavs gloriously overturned a 3-1 deficit to triumph over the Golden State Warriors - a first in NBA history. While James clinched his third Finals MVP trophy, averaging, 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals, 2.3 blocks per game, Irving's incessant contributions, including 27.1 points and 2.1 steals per game, were equally weighty.

Nevertheless, the subsequent 2016-17 season ended less favorably for the Cavs, with six more losses to their name, owing considerably to Smith's disappointing performance.

Despite making it to the NBA Finals once again, they faced a crushing defeat against the Warriors, who now had former MVP Kevin Durant in their ranks. Observing their on-field production, one might deduce that Irving was beginning to lose faith in the Cavs.

Kyrie Irving's complex relationship with Cleveland

The dissatisfaction of Irving with the portrayal of his relationship with James by Cleveland's media and the decline of the Cavs could have been significant factors triggering his desire to explore other options. However, the situation was more complicated. According to Yahoo Sports expert Jake Fischer, Irving perceived the Cavaliers to be wavering.

Reports were abuzz about Cleveland's discussion with Chauncey Billups, a former Pistons guard, to be the succeeding general manager after Dan Gilbert, the Cavaliers' owner, and David Griffin, the chief executive, failed to agree on a fresh contract.

Moreover, Irving and his team were getting solid buzz surrounding Cleveland and James' probable move to Los Angeles after the 2017-18 season. Additionally, the Celtics, with their draft capital and prepared veteran players, were in a position to offer a beneficial deal to the Cavs for Irving. In short, Irving had valid reasons to request a trade.

Before Irving's departure, Griffin left Cleveland to accept the New Orleans Pelicans' offer to be their executive vice president. James did eventually join the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018's summer. Griffin's moves as a general manager had approval from James, and Irving's exit probably made it easier for James to make his decision.

If Irving had stayed with the Cavs for another season at least, his bond with James might have deepened. He would likely have continued to receive the national media's admiration rather than their condemnation.

Even though his untimely injuries and controversial opinions could still provoke a wave of criticism, playing together with James would probably have lessened the physical toll on him, increasing his chances of staying healthy. Furthermore, his inquisitiveness might have led to fewer provocative comments if he had found a mentor in a locker room filled with veterans.

