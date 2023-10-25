Why did LeBron James only play 29 minutes in the season-opening loss to Denver Nuggets? Lakers coach reveals

Not only is LeBron James the oldest player in the NBA, but he also ranks high among the busiest players in its history. Over his 20-season career, his average playing time amounts to 38.1 minutes per game. Last season, despite being 38 years old, his average playtime of 35.5 minutes per game placed him in a tie for the 19th position for most minutes per game in the league.

He takes delight in managing every facet of a basketball match, a task he cannot perform from the bench. However, during Tuesday's season-opening match where the Los Angeles Lakers succumbed to the Denver Nuggets, James only got to play for 29 minutes. Despite the Lakers winning those minutes by seven points, they fell short by 19 points in the 19 minutes he was off the court.

Before this, having James on the bench for such a duration would have been unimaginable. Out of the 55 games he played last season, only in one game against the Warriors in February did he play fewer than 29 minutes, due to a hand injury. Yet, he still managed to clock over 26 minutes of playtime.

Echoing this was Lakers' coach Darvin Ham who stated, "In all likelihood, yes." James concurred, "I guess there's a system in place and I'm going to follow it," the four-time MVP voiced his intentions during his post-match interview.

"The whole narrative of 'LeBron needs more rest,' or I should take more time off, is being blown out of proportion," he argued.

ALSO READ: LeBron James and Stephen Curry set to make USD 230 million out of combined USD 1 billion earning from top 15 NBA players: Reports

Nuggets fans mock Lakers with 'Who's Your Daddy?' Chant in the season-opener win

Starting the 2023-24 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, in Denver. This game was reminiscent of the 2023 Western Conference Finals, with Denver repeating history by securing a 119-107 victory.

Nikola Jokic, the current NBA Finals MVP, notably scored a triple-double with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists contributing to the win. Exchanges between the two teams during and after their series indicated a heated rivalry. As the game was wrapping up, Nuggets' fans at the Ball Center taunted their rivals with a thunderous chant of “Who’s your daddy?”

To provide some background, this refers to an intoxicated Michael Malone, who was humorously hailed as “the Lakers’ daddy” during the Nuggets’ victory parade. It's believed that Denver fans took this opportunity to taunt the Lakers because this was the Laker's only regular-season visit to Denver.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: LeBron James says ‘there will be a time’ to respond to current NBA champs Nuggets over last season's trash talk