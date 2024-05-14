Why Did Lilian Garcia Leave WWE In 2016?

The iconic voice of the legendary Lilian Garcia graced the WWE RAW this week, making the much-awaited comeback after years and taking fans to the memory lane. She showed up in the ring with the current female announcer, Samantha Irvin. While Lilian praised Samantha's incredible work in the past couple of years, she introduced Kofi Kingston before his King of the Ring quarter-final match against Gunther.

Lilian Garcia made her WWE debut in 1999 at the peak of the Attitude Era. After dedicating seventeen years of her career to WWE, she unexpectedly departed, leaving her full-time career as the WWE announcer.

The reason she left the full-time WWE role

Sitting in an interview with Chris Van Vliet a couple of years ago, Lilian Garcia explained the reason she left WWE in 2016. According to her, she didn't contemplate leaving WWE at first, especially after spending so many years there. However, she had no option left after her father fell sick and was given a timeline of two weeks to three months before his passing.

As a responsible daughter, Lilian Garcia took care of her sick father, who was fighting cancer. This decision allowed her to be with her father in his final days, which wouldn't have been possible with the busy full-time schedule in WWE. Her ailing father, unfortunately, left the world later that year, nearly three months after Lilian left her full-time job as the WWE announcer.

What has she been doing since leaving WWE?

After leaving the full-time ring announcer role, Garcia made sporadic appearances on WWE shows, notably at Mae Young Classic 2017, RAW 25 episode in 2018, WrestleMania 34, and WWE Evolution.

Post WWE, she has found success as a podcast host. Available on PodcastOne, the name of her podcast is 'Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia'. While taking care of her father, Lilian began the new venture of hosting podcasts.

In 2019, Lilian Garcia associated with PFL, becoming a ring announcer for the MMA promotion. She credited her love for Mixed Martial Arts as the primary reason behind her partnership with PFL. Additionally, the 57-year-old has a music career.

