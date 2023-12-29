Why did Mark Cuban sell his majority stake of the Dallas Mavericks and how much did he make off the sale?

Mark Cuban has handed over the majority ownership of the Dallas Mavericks to the hotel and casino industry-linked Adelson and Dumont families.

The NBA approved the sale, establishing the team's value to be around $3.5 billion. Cuban, however, retains 23% of his ownership and continues to reign over the basketball operations.

With a massive $34 billion net worth, the casino-involved Adelson family ranks among the top billionaires.

The original sell-off aimed to place the Mavericks on a superior financial footing, specifically concerning competitiveness and revenue generation from media rights deals. Cuban, even after the sale, insists on having the final voice over coach recruitment and dismissal, along with free agent signings.

The new owners, in the long run, plan on erecting a casino and arena complex within Texas, contingent upon the state legalizing gambling.

The Adelson and Dumont family, who lead the Las Vegas Sands Corp, are now the main shareholders. Cuban, however, continues to hold 27% shares of the team. Patrick Dumont is planning to take over as the team's governor from Cuban, and the estimated value of the sale is approximately $4 billion.

Miriam Adelson, the surviving wife of Sheldon Adelson, a casino tycoon, secured the purchase by unloading $2 billion Sands Corp. stocks and utilizing some spare cash.

This sale, known as the most significant cash deal in NBA history with zero debt services, is seen as groundbreaking. This shift in possession heralds a new chapter for the Dallas Mavericks.

Reasons behind Mark Cuban's Sale of Majority Stake in the Dallas Mavericks

"Building and location are key, and the best person to handle that is needed," Cuban mentioned before Wednesday night's game against Cleveland. "Patrick and Miriam are unparalleled in their craft on a global scale.

"Having a world-class partner to expand your revenue base lessens dependence on past methods, indicating a massive victory," he further asserted.

Miriam Sheldon has major control over Las Vegas Sands Corp, a Las Vegas public company that constructed the Venetian and Palazzo resorts.

It currently only has casino activities in Macau and Singapore. Sheldon Adelson, the initiator of Las Vegas Sands, passed away in 2021 when he was 87.

Upon selling the majority of Dallas Mavericks' shares to the Adelson and Dumont families, valued at $3.5 billion, Mark Cuban is projected to grow his total worth by nearly $700 million.

Originally, in 2000, Cuban procured Mavericks for $285 million, indicating that this sale would generate a greater than 1,100% return on his initial investment.

