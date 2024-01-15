Why did Matthew Stafford leave the Lions for Rams in 2021? Looking back at the trade amid their playoffs clash

Fate is such an interesting thing. The two teams that made a blockbuster trade in 2021 are now facing each other in the NFL Wild Card round. Detroit's Lions and Los Angeles Rams are having a faceoff at the Ford Field.

This game got fans wondering, why was Matthew Stafford traded to the Rams in 2020. Looking back in history, there's a surprising fact about the trade that most people don't know about.

It was Matthew Stafford's decision to get traded to Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are facing each other this Sunday in the Wild Card game, almost three seasons after the Matthew Stafford trade happened. Going back in time, after the conclusion of the 202 season, the Lions came off at 5-11 record, which is not impressive at all.

Detroit's Lions already fired the general manager Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia before the season's conclusion. To improve their next season record and probably win the Championship title, Sheila Hamp, the Lions' owner, brought in Brad Holmes for the General Manager position and Dan Campbell was appointed as the new head coach.

Matthew Stafford sensed a teardown in the team and decided to ask the ownership for a trade. Surprisingly, the deal went in the first go itself. A league source, back then said, "Stafford brought his concerns to Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood and the group decided to table those discussions until this week."

Talking about the Rams, they wanted a fresh quarterback experience in the organization. The team owner and head coach Sean McVay wanted to turn in Jared Goff for the trade. But Goff signed a $134 Million and a four-year contract extension in 2019. But they were able to convince him and he was traded for Matthew Stafford.

Lions vs Rams: Who will reach the Divisional Round

In halftime, the Detroit Lions are on the leading end with the scoreboard at 21-17. Jared Goff showed a good performance on the ground, but Matthew Stafford was a little ahead of him with 2 touchdowns already made by the first half. Jared Goff has just made one touchdown in the first half.

From what it looks like, the chances are high that the Lions might win the game. But the Rams are moving their way up pretty fast and could be the winner. Let's see how the game goes. We'll come and share the updates with you at the end of the game.

