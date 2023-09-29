Why did Michael Jordan stop talking to his once best friend Charles Barkley?

At the peak of his career, Michael Jordan announced his retirement from the NBA following the 1997-98 season, a time when the formidable Chicago Bulls, who were the 5-time champions, were disintegrating under Jerry Krause’s general management. Throughout this season, MJ demonstrated that he was leaving the NBA as 'the man', proving his point emphatically.

During this season, a spellbinding performance from 'His Airness' saw him average over 40 points per game across three weeks. One of the teams to suffer at his hand was Charles Barkley’s Houston Rockets. Interestingly, following this game, Barkley uncovered an unpleasant aspect of his good friend’s nature.

The friendship between Barkley and Jordan lasted until 2012, when the Sixers legend, in his ability as an analyst, questioned Jordan’s efficacy as an owner and his role in the boardroom with the Charlotte Hornets.

Michael Jordan's pre-NBA finals surprise: A USD 20,000 diamond earring gift for Charles Barkley

Before the NBA finals, basketball legend Michael Jordan unexpectedly gifted Charles Barkley, a rival player, a diamond earring worth $20,000. This generous act took place following a round of golf occurring between the third and fourth games of the 1993 NBA Finals, as revealed by former Chicago Bulls assistant coach, Johnny Bach.

Jordan, however, had an ulterior motive rather than simple generosity. When questioned by Bach about his surprising gift, Jordan admitted that it was part of a psychological strategy against Barkley. He was under the impression that this psychological game would prevent Barkley from posing a significant challenge throughout the series. Though the gift was hefty, for someone at Jordan's level, USD 20,000 was negligible.

Jordan's strategy seemed to pay off. In the fourth game against Barkley's Phoenix Suns, Jordan carried his Chicago Bulls to victory with a personal record of 55 points during an NBA Final game.

Despite losing the fifth game where he scored 41 points, Jordan struck back in the sixth game with 33 points, securing the Bulls' victory in the tournament -- marking their third consecutive championship and the start of one of the team's two sequences of three back-to-back championships during Jordan's time. Barkley, on the other hand, managed 32, 24, and 21 points respectively in the last three games, also achieving a triple-double in the fourth game.

