Why did Michael Jordan wear no 45 in second stint with the Chicago Bulls and then go back to no 23? Find out

Michael Jordan and the No. 23 jersey are nearly synonymous for fans of basketball. But after retiring in 1995, Jordan wore the No. 45 jersey for a fleeting but memorable moment.

He ultimately made the decision to revert to his well-known No. 23, driven by sentimental and sentimental reasons. This is the story of Jordan's choice to wear the 45 and his subsequent return to the 23.



The emotional weight of No. 45

Michael Jordan was at the height of his abilities when he decided to retire from basketball in 1993. The death of James Jordan, his father, had a major impact on his choice to give up the sport. Jordan's father had been present for many of his most memorable basketball moments and had played a big role in both his life and career.

Jordan honored his father's wish for him by pursuing a baseball career during his initial retirement. He opted to don the No. 45 jersey rather than his well-known No. 23 when he made the decision to rejoin the NBA in the spring of 1995. "I didn't want to wear 23 because I knew my father wasn't there to watch me, and I felt it was a new beginning, and 45 was my first number when I was playing in high school," Jordan said in an emotional The Last Dance episode eight.



The playoffs and the return to No. 23

Jordan's illustrious career started over when he took the court again while sporting the No. 45 jersey, but it didn't take long for the number to cause controversy. In the 1995 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals, the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic faced battle. Jordan made two mistakes in the last seconds of a crucial first-round game that the Bulls lost by a slim margin. Nick Anderson of Orlando responded sharply to this by saying, "45 isn't 23."

For Jordan, this remark hit home. The comment, which Horace Grant related in The Last Dance, was crucial. "Oh man (while rolling his eyes)." The No. 45 jersey began to seem strange to Jordan. Jordan remarked, "I just felt like 45 wasn't natural. I wanted to return feeling like I did with 23."



A symbolic return and a historic season

Jordan donned his recognizable No. 23 jersey once more in Game 2 of the series. The Bulls' victory in Orlando marked the return of the Jordan that Jordan fans had grown to love and respect. Even though the Magic eventually eliminated the Bulls from the playoffs, the team's return to No. 23 signaled the start of an era of unprecedented success.

Inspired by the sorrow of losing in the playoffs, Jordan never gave up, leading the Bulls to the best regular-season record in NBA history the following year with 72 wins. The group proceeded to win the NBA championship, solidifying their legacy in basketball history.

Jordan's close buddy Ahmad Rashad thought back on this time, saying, "That was one of Michael's lowest points when he came back and they didn't win." He detested watching all of their celebrations and the fact that Horace was on the opposing team when they defeated him. I believe he took that to heart. He put that to use the following year.

One fascinating narrative from Jordan's incredible career is still about his brief stint donning the No. 45 jersey. It is evidence of the psychological and emotional aspects of sports and shows how an athlete's performance and actions can be impacted by their personal goals and experiences. Ultimately, his return to No. 23 was more than just a numerical shift; it signified the restoration of his individuality and standing as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

