Why Did Mike Tyson Cry Before His Fights?

Being widely regarded as one of the scariest fighters in the heavyweight division, Mike Tyson once revealed that he shed tears prior to his fights. Iron claimed he changed into a person he disliked during his much-anticipated bouts.

Mike Tyson is one of the most popular fighters ever to live. The Baddest Man’s name is often paired up with intimidating and ferocious performances in the ring. However, this revelation shocked fans.

Mike Tyson Revealed Why He Cried Before His Fights

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson’s presence in combat sports is inevitable. Throughout his career, the 57-year-old managed to amass a record of fifty wins and six losses, with forty-four of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Since his retirement, Iron has entered a lot of avenues that were completely unexpected. One of those ventures was starting a podcast ‘Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson.’ On the show, the fighter once revealed that he teared up before all his fights.

“I always cry before I fight,” said Tyson to Canadian actor William Shatner. When asked about the reason, Iron appeared to not have an answer for it.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

However, when the 57-year-old was pushed into analyzing the matter, he opened up. “I’m getting ready to change into somebody I don’t like,” replied Tyson.

Advertisement

Mike Tyson then revealed that he carried a lot of emotions into the ring. He mentioned qualities like jealousy and envy in the ring that he was not a fan of. The veteran fighter said he hated this version of himself, prompting him to cry backstage.

Mike Tyson drew a clear boundary between his onstage and offstage personas. Iron was vicious and terrifying in the ring, a version that he claims to hate. These negative qualities were supposedly increased during his walkouts.

Also read: Watch: Mike Tyson Reveals Watching 16-Year-Old Jake Paul Dancing Gave Him an Erection in Bizarre Presser

Mike Tyson Dismisses Critics Ahead of His Fight Against Jake Paul

Veteran fighter Mike Tyson faces YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul, streamed on Netflix. Despite facing Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, the upcoming bout is expected to up the ante for this heavyweight fight.

However, fans and fighters alike criticize the event due to the significant age difference between the fighters. They believe a 57-year-old Mike Tyson would fail to put on the classic performance, and the younger fighter would be able to hurt him.

Advertisement

In a recent press conference, a reporter touched on the matter. Upon hearing this, Mike Tyson looked furious. Iron hit back at the reporter for not having an answer regarding the specifications of said critics.

“Well I don't see too many people critical about it,” said Mike Tyson. The veteran fighter pointed to the crowd to argue against the reporter, indicating that the audience was interested in watching the fight.

Mike Tyson is often known to clap back at reporters. In his prime, Iron often lashed out at journalists for challenging questions.