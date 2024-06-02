Why Did Muhammad Ali Refuse to Serve in Vietnam War? Looking Back at When Boxing Legend Turn Down US Army Induction

Trigger Warning: This article mentions a war.

Why did Muhammad Ali refuse to serve in the Vietnam War? What made the boxing legend turn down the US Army? On April 28, 1967, Ali arrived at the Armed Forces Induction Center in Houston. The Vietnam War was raging. Soldiers were dying. Protesters were burning draft cards. But Ali had no intention of joining the fight.

He walked in wearing a metallic blue silk suit. Reporters surrounded him. Ali was calm, determined, and defiant. "My conscience won’t let me go shoot my brother," he had declared earlier.

Ali’s refusal sparked a legal battle. It threatened his career. It made him a symbol of resistance. What drove him to take such a stand? Let's look back at this pivotal moment in Muhammad Ali's life.

Ali's draft day defiance

Ali had already made his stance clear. Two years earlier, he had said, "My conscience won't let me go shoot my brother, or some darker people, or some poor, hungry people in the mud for big, powerful America."

Inside the induction center, the process began. When the name Cassius Clay was called, Ali refused to step forward. A senior officer pulled him aside, asking if he understood the gravity of his actions. “Of course,” Ali replied.

Yet again, the name was called, “Mr. Cassius Clay, you will please step forward and be inducted into the United States Army.” Ali stood firm and did not move.

Minutes later, Ali emerged outside and handed out a statement: “It is in the light of my consciousness as a Muslim minister and my own personal convictions that I take my stand in rejecting the call to be inducted. … I find I cannot be true to my beliefs in my religion by accepting such a call.”

Ali faces the consequences

Consequences came swiftly. That same day, Ali was stripped of his boxing license. Reflecting on this, Ali wrote in his autobiography, “When I fly out of Houston, I’m flying into an exile that will eat up what boxing experts regard as ‘the best years of a fighter’s life.’” His legal troubles escalated.

On June 20, 1967, a Houston jury convicted him of violating the Universal Military Training and Service Act. Judge Joe E. Ingraham sentenced Ali to five years in prison and fined him $10,000.

Ali requested the sentence be announced immediately. “I’d appreciate it if the court will do it now, give me my sentence now, instead of waiting and stalling for time,” he said.

Despite the verdict, Ali did not go to prison right away. He and his attorneys spent the next four years appealing the conviction. Meanwhile, as the Vietnam War grew increasingly unpopular, Ali made speeches on university campuses. He became an antiwar and civil rights hero.

He told one crowd, “It has been said that I have two alternatives: either go to jail or go to the army. But I would like to say that there is another alternative. And that alternative, that alternative is justice.”

Ali's fight for freedom goes the distance

Support for Ali’s stance grew. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. publicly praised Ali’s decision to become a conscientious objector. “I’ve talked with him about it,” King said. “I think he is absolutely sincere. … It is legally justified to be a conscientious objector … I would strongly endorse his actions on the basis of conscience.”

In 1971, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously overturned Ali’s conviction. The justices found that the government had misinterpreted Ali’s opposition to war, recognizing his sincerity. When Ali heard the news, he was in Chicago. “I thank Allah. And I thank the Supreme Court for recognizing the sincerity of the religious teachings that I’ve accepted,” he said. This decision restored his ability to box.

Ali’s return to the ring was triumphant. In January 1974, he defeated Joe Frazier, and later that year, he faced George Foreman in the ‘Rumble in the Jungle.’ Ali’s knockout victory in the eighth round was historic. It took place on African soil, symbolizing more than just a win; it was a testament to his enduring spirit and skill.

Muhammad Ali’s stand against the Vietnam War, despite the personal cost, underscored his commitment to his beliefs and his courage to face the consequences. This pivotal moment in his life not only defined his legacy but also left an indelible mark on history.

