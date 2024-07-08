Why Did National Football League Cancel Gregg Rosenthal’s Around the NFL Podcast After Being Off Air for Six Weeks?

NFL Network has shut down its most popular podcast, Around the NFL. Gregg Rosenthal released a statement announcing the cancellation on Sunday, July 7. The show went off air around six weeks ago in May. It had hundreds of thousands of listeners and over a million followers on social media.

Gregg Rosenthal, Dan Hazus, and Marc Sessler ran the show for 11 years. The trio began in 2013 and never took a break from the podcast. Fans waited impatiently for a new episode after the last release on May 23. The NFL Network didn’t acknowledge the long break that eventually turned out to be the beginning of an end.

Why did the NFL cancel the Around the NFL podcast?

The NFL Network seems to be cutting down its staff. Melissa Stark, Andrew Siciliano, James Palmer, and Will Selva were recently laid off. The media house is trying to manage its finances by trimming its manpower. “We are evaluating our talent roster for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond,” NFL Network spokesperson Alex Riethmiller told The Athletic.

Adding to their overhaul, the NFL announced the Around the NFL podcast has been shut down. Rosenthal will join another panel. Hazus and Sessler, however, will leave the company. Fans are heartbroken and furious over the decision. They weren’t provided with a prior announcement or a farewell episode.

Around the NFL will be rebranded as NFL Daily. Rosenthal will continue to host the show. Jourdan Rodrigue and Mina Kimes will join him on the show. Other members of the panel are yet to be revealed.

Gregg Rosenthal's emotional note after Around the NFL podcast cancellation

Rosenthal released a statement after the NFL Media confirmed the cancellation. “We started the Around the NFL Podcast 11 years and over 1,600 episodes ago,” he wrote. Gregg acknowledged how heartbreaking their six-week absence would have been. “I never expected our last show on May 23 to be our last show,” Gregg revealed.

Gregg wrote that shooting the show was a constant thrill and that it changed their lives. He recalled taping the show from different venues before and after the games. “We taped two days after Wess died, on Super Bowl Sunday,” Gregg’s statement read.

Gregg Rosenthal said he’ll miss the magic that happened when they hit the record. “Dan is a brilliant and hilarious host. Marc writes like no one else,” he praised his companions. He thanked the fans who supported the show over the years. Gregg asked for similar support wherever the panel goes. “Heed the call,” Rosenthal concluded.

