Why did Nikola JokiÄ‡ get ejected from the Nuggets vs. Bulls game? Find out what he said

In Tuesday's triumphant game over the Chicago Bulls, the star player of the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, saw an unanticipated ejection with just 1:08 left in the second quarter.

While attempting a layup late in this quarter, Jokic was convinced that he had been fouled; however, the officials disagreed, and in response to his objections, they ended his participation in the game. Notably, this occurred without him receiving a technical foul.

Following a missed shot on the rim, Jokic visibly voiced his frustration toward an official. As he resumed the game back on the defense line, he was awarded a technical and promptly expelled from the game, provoking boos from the Chicago crowd.

Hailing from Sombor, Serbia, Jokic's expulsion from this game marks his second this season, making him the third player after Draymond Green and Jalen Duren to be ejected from more than one game.

Despite playing for just 16 minutes on Tuesday, Jokic produced a significant performance with 4 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Even with Jokic's expulsion and Jamal Murray's absence on the second night of back-to-back games, the Nuggets managed to secure a victory over the Bulls with a score of 114-106. This elevates Denver's record to 6-5 in games where Jokic was ejected.

What did Nikola JokiÄ‡ say?

Nikola JokiÄ‡, a two-time MVP, voiced his dissatisfaction to official Mousa Dagher while the Bulls shifted to offense. As Chicago rapidly attacked, Dagher decided to eject JokiÄ‡ upon the conclusion of the play.

This marked JokiÄ‡'s first technical foul in the game, and the reasons for his ejection weren't instantly clear.

An informer indicated JokiÄ‡ directed a harsh request at the official â€“ to "call the fâ€”ing foul."

This event, the second instance of JokiÄ‡'s ejection in three weeks, repeated the scenario from Nov. 22, in a game against the Detroit Pistons when he was ejected for confronting the official.

In a separate incident that happened less than a month ago on Nov. 20, against the Detroit Pistons, both JokiÄ‡ and Nuggets coach Michael Malone received red cards for expressing their grievances to the officials.

This raises the count to a total of nine career ejections for JokiÄ‡, with several attributions to his outbursts of frustration.

