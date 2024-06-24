Why Did Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Not Join Travis Kelce for Taylor Swift's Concert in London?

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes recently flew nearly 4000 miles to attend Taylor Swift’s show in Edinburgh. But the couple wasn’t with Travis Kelce at Wembley Stadium despite being on the same continent.

Many celebrities turned up for the three-day fest in London. Swift mesmerized over 90,000 fans each day with her tunes. The likes of Tom Cruise, Prince Willian, and Hugh Grant were in attendance for the pop icon’s show.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ absence at Swift’s Wembley concert

The Mahomes couple has been on multiple double dates with Kelce and Swift. It was strange for fans to see the Mahomes family miss out on a get-together. They were expected to tag along with Travis Kelce’s family for the Eras Tour concert.

The Chiefs’ star quarterback is on a four-week Europe trip with his family. His wife Brittany shared some visuals from their zoo trip. 3-year-old daughter Bronze and 18-month-old son Bronze enjoyed a fun day with their parents.

Patrick’s had a beach day in Portugal during Swift’s London tour. Brittany posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. She could be seen twinning with her daughter in one of the pictures. The 3x Super Bowl Champ could be seen tossing her daughter in the air in another picture.

The couple decided to have their own family time rather than witness Swift’s performance. They are speculated to visit Madrid and Barcelona next.

Will Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend Taylor Swift’s Dublin show?

Taylor Swift will perform in Ireland from 28 to 30 June. The Mahomes couple will be a 3-hour flight away from the venue. They might reunite with the most popular couple in Dublin.

One fan asked the KC Current owner if she’d attend Swift’s Eras tour show. “Queen are you going to the eras tour my friends and I wanna know,” the user wrote. Brittany teased the audience with three side-eye emojis in reply.