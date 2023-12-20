Why did Peyton Manning apologize to Tommy DeVito’s agent and what did he say about him?

Peyton Manning has recently come into the spotlight, but for the wrong reasons. The NFL legend’s apology is going viral on social media, with some fans wondering why and to whom he apologized. Peyton Manning apologized to Tommy DeVito’s agent, and here’s the reason why!

The reality behind Peyton Manning apologizing to Tommy DeVito’s agent

Last week, Tommy DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato, was telecasted on camera during the New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning live commented on that match on the ManningCast show on their YouTube channel, during which the former Broncos quarterback made a critical comment on Sean Stellato.

When Sean came on camera, Peyton asked Eli what’s the name of Tommy DeVito’s agent. “Sean “Slimy” Stellato. I got some inside intel from some of my boys. That was a nickname in college,” Eli said in reply. To which Peyton said, “Slimy. Perfect. That is great research.”

The following morning after the game, Sean Stellato made a star appearance on the Bommer & Gio show by WFAN and revealed that ‘Slimy’ wasn’t the nickname that he had in college. Sean Stellato didn’t appear impressed with Peyton Manning’s characterization of him.

During the recent episode of ManningCast that telecasted the Eagles vs Seahawks game, Peyton Manning addressed this comment by Sean and apologized to him, “I wanna apologize to Sean. Seems like a great guy. I apologize, Sean, for making fun of your outfit,” Peyton Manning said.

While Peyton Manning did apologize to Sean Stellato, he also took an indirect dig at him when he said agents have no place on the sidelines. “I do think agents have no place on the sidelines. There’s no reason an agent should be on the sideline pregame,” the former Broncos’ quarterback said.

Tommy DeVito had a life-changing opportunity when he got the chance to play for the New York Giants despite being a free agent and not drafted in the 2023 season. Do you think Tommy DeVito’s agent will reply to Peyton’s apology?