Why Did Rampage Jackson Call Jon Jones 'The Dirtiest Fighter Ever'?

UFC veteran Rampage Jackson once referred to Jon Jones as ‘the dirtiest fighter.’ As one of the contenders who fought the heavyweight champion, Quinton revealed the supposed tricks he used in order to emerge victorious in their much-anticipated bout at UFC 135.

Outside of Jackson, other fighters have also called out Bones for certain actions. Behavior pertaining to using performance-enhancing drugs or eye-poking, it appears that the current UFC heavyweight champion has done it all.

Rampage Jackson calls Jon Jones ‘The Dirtiest Fighter’

UFC 135 witnessed the clash between light heavyweight contenders Jon Jones and Quinton Jackson. Certain moments of the fight saw Rampage having his moments. However, Bones managed to dominate the bout and emerge victorious via a fourth-round submission.

Years after the fight, Rampage revealed that Jones used certain tricks to win the fight. Methods such as eye-poking and kicking the knee were the things that the UFC veteran accused Bones of implementing in their fight.

“Even if he was standing in this room, I’d say it. He’s the dirtiest fighter ever,” said Rampage Jackson on a podcast episode. The UFC veteran also claimed he was so confident in beating his opponent due to his tough training regime he had gone through.

Jackson also named Jon Jones as the reason why there was a change in the UFC gloves. “He’s kicking you right on your kneecap,” said Rampage. The 46-year-old former contender expressed his desire for the aforementioned kick to be banned from the sport.

“Those two things, you can end somebody’s career,” said Jackson. The former champion claimed his knee to be ‘messed up’ due to the kicks despite the fight taking place years ago. Although Rampage calls him smart, he believes Jon Jones uses dirty tricks to gain an advantage in the octagon.

What is Jon Jones’ justification for the knee kicks?

Also called the Oblique Kick, the push kicks to the knee is a method that allows contenders to stop their opponents from moving forward. However, this is quite a controversial move in the sport. With critics and fans believing this method must be banned, Jon Jones believes otherwise.

In a Vice Sports video, Jon Jones spoke on the Oblique Kick method. Bones acknowledges the controversy surrounding the usage of the kick. But, he believes this to be an even trade as his opponents are trying to give him brain damage.

As fighters often kick to the head, which can lead to brain damage, Jones justifies the Oblique Kick. Bones alongside his coach Mike Winkeljohn showed the various ways that the kick could be used.

The aforementioned kick is not the only trick Jon is accused of playing in the octagon. As for the eye-poke, the heavyweight champion claimed it was not his intention to do so. Although fans continue to criticize him, Bones believes his methods to be justified.