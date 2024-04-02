Why Did Riyan Parag Get Orange Cap Despite Virat Kohli Scoring Same Runs In IPL 2024? Explained

Riyan Parag, 22, of Rajasthan Royals, produced an impressive innings of 54 not out against Mumbai on Monday, April 1, at the Wankhede Stadium. Parag scored his second consecutive fifty in the Indian Premier League, leapfrogging Virat Kohli to take the Orange Cap.

Parag was in exceptional form at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. He hit an unbeaten 57 off 33 balls to create a new T20 record. Parag's innings helped Assam defeat Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai. After his victory over Mumbai, Riyan Parag was awarded the Orange cap, which he proudly donned. He has scored 181 runs, the same runs as former RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

But the big question is, even though Virat Kohli has the same runs as Riyan Parag, why was the latter given the orange cap and not Virat Kohli? So, for all that, keep reading.

Why Did Riyan Parag Get Orange Cap Despite Virat Kohli Scoring the Same Runs in IPL 2024?

While Parag and Kohli had the same number of runs (181), Parag received the Orange Cap because he had a higher strike rate (160) than Kohli's (141). According to IPL rules, if two players have the same number of runs, the batter with the greater strike rate will move up the pecking order.

Until last season, RR employed Parag as a finisher, mostly hitting him between numbers 6 and 8. However, after seeing his fantastic domestic performance at number four, RR pegged him for the same position in the IPL 2024.

Parag told the broadcaster after the MI match that he profited from playing at a similar position on the home circuit, where he achieved great success in the 2023 season in domestic cricket. Parag has now become the first cricketer to score six consecutive half-centuries in T20s.

Riyan Parag said, “There is nothing special, to be honest, in my batting. I keep it simple instead of doing too much. Earlier, when I wasn't getting runs, I would think too much and try different things. This year, I am keeping this simple: watch the ball and hit the ball."

The 22-year-old Parag began the season with a 43 against LSG, followed by 84 against DC and 54 against MI, helping RR win all three matches thus far.

