Why Did Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark Decline the WNBA 3-Point Shooting Contest, and Who Will Replace Them?

The WNBA has revealed the lineup for the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge for the upcoming All-Star Weekend, yet a few remarkable names are missing. Fans of the WNBA who anticipated a shootout between two of the league's finest in the 3-point contest this All-Star break, are likely disappointed.

Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark and reigning champion Sabrina Ionescu won’t partake in the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest this year. Invitations were extended to both Clark and Ionescu by the WNBA for participation in the 3-point contest, however, they chose not to accept.

Why did Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark decline the WNBA 3-point shooting contest?

Ionescu claimed last year's title after hitting 25 of her subsequent 26 attempts and accumulated 37 points in the final round - a record high in both men's and women's basketball games. Also, she competed against NBA superstar Stephen Curry in a unique 3-point competition in February, albeit falling short by three points.

When asked on Tuesday about her possible participation this year, Ionescu responded, “I'm yet to make a decision honestly. A lot is going on. The previous WNBA All-Star was such a landmark event for me - it’s hard to imagine anything surpassing that. So it’s one of those unforgettable moments in a sports career when you’re left astounded by what you’ve achieved.”

Meanwhile, Clark is currently tied for the third-most 3-pointers made alongside Arike Ogunbowale and Kelsey Plum, with 71 to her credit. On Wednesday, she set a new league record with 19 assists in a single game, making another significant addition to her list of WNBA accomplishments. She is also the quickest player in the league's history to achieve 400 points and 200 assists, accomplishing this milestone in just 26 games, 7 games faster than the previous record-holder, Sue Bird. Clark has accumulated 213 assists, setting a franchise record for the most in a season.

Despite declining to participate in the 3-point contest, Clark, who was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever in this year's WNBA Draft, will still make her All-Star debut for Team WNBA. Conversely, Ionescu will represent Team USA in the event.

In response to a reporter's inquiry on Wednesday about whether the league approached her regarding the competition, Clark stated, “I don’t know.” She then clarified that her main focus was on the upcoming game that night, after which she would shift her focus to the All-Star event. She made these comments ahead of Wednesday’s defeat against the Dallas Wings.

Who will replace Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark in the WNBA 3-point shooting contest?

The WNBA declared on Wednesday that Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Jonquel, Marina Mabrey, and Kayla McBride will participate in the 3-point shooting contest as replacements for Ionescu and Clark. In addition, Brittney Griner, Sophie Cunningham, and Erica Wheeler will join Gray and Mabrey in the Skills Challenge. Both events are scheduled for Friday at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

This season, Dolson holds the highest 3-point field goal percentage in the league while McBride leads with a score of 76 3's.

The 3-point competition comprises two time-bound rounds. It features five ball racks around the 3-point arc. Four racks carry four balls each worth one point and one “money” ball that carries two points. The fifth rack holds all "money balls", each worth two points. Additionally, there will be two balls at deep shot locations, each worth three points. The top two players scoring the highest in the first round will proceed to the final round.

People can watch the 3-point contest live on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

