Why Did Shaquille O’Neal Leave the Magic? Exploring Reason Behind His Decision to Move to Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal's departure from the Orlando Magic in 1996 stemmed from a combination of financial disputes and a perceived lack of respect from the organization.

Despite the Bird rights that allowed the Magic to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him, the team initially lowballed O'Neal with a four-year, $54 million offer.

Feeling undervalued and disrespected, Shaq's asking price of $20 million per year was in line with the market value for a player of his caliber, especially in the wake of lucrative deals signed by other NBA stars.

The Magic's attempt to create leverage by criticizing O'Neal's rebounding and defense further strained the relationship, adding to the sense of disrespect.

The final straw came when the Magic put up a poll asking Orlando residents if Shaq was worth $150 million, with 91% of the respondents saying no. This public display of negativity towards Shaq deeply offended him and his family.

The combination of financial undervaluation and public scrutiny led O'Neal to explore other options. Ultimately, the Los Angeles Lakers presented an enticing opportunity, and a meeting with the legendary Jerry Buss sealed the deal, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Shaq in LA.

Shaquille O’Neal was first to get his jersey retired by Orlando Magic

Shaquille O'Neal's jersey became the first to be retired by the Orlando Magic, marking a monumental moment for the NBA franchise and its first superstar.

Drafted as the No.1 overall pick in 1992, O'Neal's impact on the team was undeniable as he achieved numerous firsts for the Magic, including making an All-Star team in a Magic uniform and being crowned Rookie of the Year.

As the Magic celebrated their 35th season, they honored O'Neal by retiring his No. 32 jersey, recognizing his pivotal role in putting the franchise on the map and setting the foundation for his Hall of Fame career.

Having also had his jerseys retired by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, O'Neal joined a select group of players, including Wilt Chamberlain and Pete Maravich, to have their jerseys retired by three NBA franchises.

