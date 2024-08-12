Why Did Shinsuke Nakamura Cry After Match With Brock Lesnar at NJPW? Find Out

Brock Lesnar has not just been a kickass heel in WWE, but in real life too. He made a renowned wrestler, Shinsuke Nakamura shed tears after their wrestling match in 2006. The two had a clash at New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), and right after the match, Nakamura wept because of Lesnar.

It wasn’t because Lesnar defeated him in the match, but because he showed little respect for the Japanese wrestlers. Nakamura wasn’t an average performer at NJPW then, but a well-established superstar who had got the nickname, “Super Rookie”.

Lesnar had quit WWE in 2006 and was wrestling in independent wrestling circuits while Nakamura had been there since 2002. Nakamura wasn’t happy with how the match went with Lesnar.

In his King of Strong-Style book, the Japanese star accused his opponent of not having regard for NJPW and Japanese wrestlers. “That match was seriously rough. First, Lesnar was saying all this stuff about how he respected New Japan, but it felt to me like that was just for show, that he didn’t really respect the promotion. Like, somewhere, he was looking down on Japanese people,” he said.

He said that he was so heartbroken after the match because the match had very little value for Lesnar. “I lost the match, and that was the first time I cried at pro wrestling after a match. It was the main event at the Tokyo Dome. This was a pretty hallowed stage, and I knew I hadn’t fought the way I imagined I would. And there was, like, this temperature difference between Lesnar and me. I didn’t get the sense he felt any love for pro wrestling. It felt like he was just doing his job,” he said.

Advertisement

Another match to defend the title later was cancelled because of contract trouble with Lesnar. He was also stripped of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, but he didn’t return the belt and ended up running away with it.

Nakamura said that this angered him to the core, and he asked the promotion owners to fix this mess as the title “was definitely going to be nixed." Nakamura didn’t hesitate in writing that he didn’t like Brock’s personality.

Nakamura isn’t the only one to have scoffed at Lesnar for being so cold and indifferent. Several other WWE superstars have called out Lesnar for being a bad co-worker. He was in fact, called “Block Lesnar” by his trainers at Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) for being nasty at the workplace.

Chris Jericho once had a very brutal argument with Brock Lesnar at WWE backstage after the Y2J star complained of Lesnar’s reckless behavior. The argument nearly got down to a fight, but Vince McMahon and other wrestlers intervened.

Advertisement

But then, Brock Lesnar is also a sellable name in WWE, and despite all his filthy behavior, the company always keeps him close. He has not been seen in WWE in the recent past because of his involvement in the Janel Grant sexual trafficking case. Lesnar’s return is highly expected by next year.