Why Did Simone Biles' Biological Mother Abandon Her as a Kid? Shanon Biles Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Simone Biles, widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, has faced quite a difficult time in her personal life, particularly after she was born. The gymnast was just six to nine months old when she was left in foster care as her biological mother, Shannon Biles, was struggling with addiction to alcohol and drugs.

It was a difficult time for both the mother and daughter. However, the 27-year-old was later adopted by Shanon’s parents, Ronald Biles and Nellie Biles, and they gave her a beautiful life, while also keeping her away from her own mother.

As Simone Biles is back from her third Olympics appearance, Shanon recently went on to reveal details on why she abandoned her daughter while she was a kid. In an interview with Daily Mail, she revealed how difficult it was to give up on her kids and that her journey was filled with pain.

Shanon even disclosed that her condition prevented her from taking care of her children as well as her father, Ronald Biles, did not allow her to see Biles and her younger sister, Adria.

The gymnast's mother said; “It was incredibly difficult to give up my kids, but I had no other choice. I wasn't in a position to care for them. I was still battling addiction, and my father didn’t want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn’t well.”

It should be noted that Shanon Biles has missed out on some of the best moments of the American gymnast. She didn't accompany Biles when she made her debut at the Olympics in 2016. Additionally, she was also not there when Biles got married to Jonathan Owens, in 2023.

Shanon, however, is hopeful to amend things between her and Biles as and when she is ready. She looks forward to apologizing to her daughter and receiving forgiveness in return.

Four thousand miles away from her daughter, Shanon celebrated the 11-time Olympic medalist's recent Paris outing wins by hosting a gathering in the backyard of her modest home, commemorating Team USA's victory with friends and neighbors.

Lastly, Shanon said; “I would like to make amends with Simone personally – I'm just waiting for her and [her younger sister] Adria. I speak to Adria more than I speak to Simone. I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don't judge me on my past. Let's move forward.”

Meanwhile, Simone Biles earned three gold medals and one silver medal in her most recent outing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nonetheless, as Shanon is now clean and sober, it remains to see when and how soon she can continue a normal life with her daughter and whether Biles can forgive her mother for her past actions.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

