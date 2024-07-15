Why Did Stone Cold Steve Austin Say The Rock Took The Best Stunner? Find Out

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s classic finisher was a rage among fans. The Texas Rattlesnake, who was one of the biggest babyfaces in the company, has delivered unique stunners to even former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his son Shane McMahon.

Stone Cold recently commented on his WWE return , saying that there isn’t anything left to achieve inside the squared ring, so there’s no point in returning to the WWE. But Stone Cold is still a selling hot topic in WWE.

Recently, he was asked about which WWE superstar sold his stunner in the best possible way. And without wasting any moment, Austin took the name of his old rival The Rock.

What did Stone Cold Steve Austin say about The Rock?

Austin while having a video-conferencing with Chris Van Vliet, Austin said that The Rock was the one who sold the best stunner. He also took the name of Shane McMahon but quickly jumped to The Rock, saying he was the best one.

“I always go to The Rock. The Rock always took that extra effort to careen around the ring, you know, way over sell fashion but it meant so much when he did that,” he said.

Austin stated that the reason why he picks The Rock as the one taking the best stunner is because The People’s Champ would also flop and take a second bounce after taking the stunner, which made it look more convincing. Sometimes, Austin said that The Rock would jump back on him, which would be painful, but then it was worth it.

He says, “Because the big matches we had, whether at WrestleMania 15, 17 and 19. Those moments meant so much and here's the thing that people don't understand about Rock. When you give a stunner, that guy, he was so jacked, and so hard,when he's bouncing around the ring, sometimes he'd flop around the ropes, and end up landing back on me, and I was like "Jesus You're killing me". So giving The Rock a stunner can be painful, when he flops back on you, but that's the one name I am gonna give you,” Austin told Vliet.

Austin was also rumored to make his WWE return at WrestleMania 41, but that didn’t happen and instead, The Undertaker had to fill in that spot.

Why Stone Cold Steve Austin didn’t return at WrestleMania 40?

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer had said that Stone Cold Steve Austin didn’t appear at WrestleMania 40, because of possibly not reaching a financial deal with the WWE. It was said that talks were held till the last moments, and just a day before the grant event, when it didn’t go anywhere, The Undertaker was finally roped to it.