On today's episode of What's Happening in the Life of Tayvis, we are going to talk about pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce who were spotted in Carmel, California, amid her short breaks from long touring of concerts.

But it's not just their presence that's causing the noise, it is their choice of seating that's really caught public interest.

When Swift and Kelce dined at the La Bicyclette bistro in April, they weren't seated at the restaurant's most desired table.

Instead, they found themselves in a cozy corner near the restrooms.

This unexpected location has left fans and locals alike wondering: was this a deliberate choice for privacy, or simply the luck of the draw?

John Gehrman, La Bicyclette's general manager, shed some light on the situation. "The bodyguards set the thing up, talked to me, and we brought them in the back way," he revealed.

The chosen spot, a rectangular table in a dark corner adjacent to the kitchen and restrooms, offered a place of privacy in the busy 49-seat restaurant.

La Bicyclette isn't just any restaurant, it's a Carmel institution with a rich history.

Originally opened as La Boheme in 1974 by brothers Gaston and Walter Georis, it has since evolved into a beloved bistro that skillfully balances local charm with tourist appeal.

"The energy and food quality are just outstanding; they have just a fun vibe," Gehrman explained.

"And you can go real high-end with entrees and wine, or you can have pizza and beer, and it's just as good."

This versatility seems to have appealed to Swift and Kelce , who reportedly enjoyed a variety of dishes including gnocchi, steak specialties, appetizers, and pizza, all washed down with wine.

La Bicyclette's head chef, Obdiel Luna, prides himself on creating a menu that changes frequently while maintaining beloved staples.

"We go through Europe a couple weeks a year and go explore," Luna shared. "We go to the bistros and give our interpretation of the experience, we want to share the experience with the customer."

This commitment to quality and authenticity has made La Bicyclette a favorite among both celebrities and locals.

Gehrman noted that stars like Reese Witherspoon, Oprah, and Robert Redford have all been to the restaurant.

Despite the high-profile nature of Swift and Kelce 's visit, La Bicyclette managed to maintain a sense of normalcy.

Gehrman recalled, "People that did go to the restroom would kind of recognize them. You could tell they were kind of freaking out, but they just kept walking."

One persistent rumor surrounding the couple's visit suggested that they chose La Bicyclette due to available coupons.

However, Gehrman dispelled this notion, stating, "I don't know why the bodyguards selected us. There's a lot of word of mouth around us, so... I'm just so happy they selected us."

While Swift and Kelce 's visit has certainly boosted La Bicyclette's profile, the restaurant's appeal extends far beyond celebrity sightings.

In the end, whether it was the promise of privacy, the attraction of authentic European-inspired cuisine, or simply an honest recommendation, Swift and Kelce's choice to dine at La Bicyclette, restroom-adjacent table and all, seems to have been a delightful time for the couple.