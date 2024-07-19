Why Did The Undertaker Call WCW and WWE's Monday Night Wars Best Thing In Professional Wrestling? Find Out

WCW’s prime product Monday Nitro started during the Monday Night Wars era and was a huge success when it was launched. With Eric Bishoff at the helm of affairs, WCW wanted to take on directly against Vince McMahon’s WWE (then WWF). With several WWE legends under WCW’s fold, Ted Turner’s promotion wanted to beat Vince McMahon hands down.

However, The Undertaker feels that starting off the Monday Night Wars with WCW’s Monday Nitro and WWE’s Monday Night RAW competing against each other was the best thing that happened in the pro wrestling industry. "It was great. It was the best thing that ever happened to professional wrestling was the Monday Night Wars,” Taker said on Six Feet Under podcast.

Why did The Undertaker say that?

The Hall of Famer said that the presence of WCW gave them fierce competition which in turn brought out the best from the WWE wrestlers. He contended that even though they could have created their own competition, this coming out from a potential rival competitor, according to Taker, makes it more fun.

"We [now] have to create our own competition, but when you have somebody that's a true competitor, man that's fun. It was probably us getting our ass*s handed to us was the best thing that ever happened.,” Taker said.

He said that WCW brought out the best in WWE, which is also why he doesn’t think there has been any time since that captured the same spark as September 1995-March 2001.

Why did the Monday Night Wars start?

The battle between WWE and WCW which came to be known as the Monday Night Wars was ultimately a result of friction between Vince McMahon and WCW’s owner Ted Turner. At the time, both the promotions were red hot and were competing for the Nielsen ratings each week.

It overlapped with the Attitude Era, the period in which the WWF had used the term, ‘WWF Attitude’. Throughout the war, the WWF and WCW adopted different types of techniques to take down each other.

At WCW, WWE veterans Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Stint, and Goldberg were causing havoc which had kind of set the WWE anxious. Around 1997, WCW was indeed going well, as their nWO group had clicked with the fans.

However, it was around the same time that WWE saw the rise of two superstars; The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Rock became an overnight star when he took on The Rock character from Rocky Maivia and then became the heel Rock in 1999. Stone Cold Steve Austin too became one of the biggest faces of WWE, and by the time both these superstars were at the top of their games in 2000, WCW’s numbers had come down terribly, leading to the closure of the promotion in 2001. In 2002, WWE’s Attitude Era officially ended.