Why Did Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan Break Up? FIND OUT

Tom Brady's Netflix roast special brought back some old memories. The legendary former quarterback was dragged by several celebrities for his personal life during the live show. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion was on the receiving end of insults, his former marriage and relationship with Bridget Moynahan became the talk of the show.

People are now curious to know why Brady and his ex-girlfriend Moynahan breakup, as the former New England Patriots star was roasted by comedian Nikki Glaser for allegedly “walk[ing] away” and leaving his then-girlfriend pregnant which was followed by a joke by Will Ferrell.

Here's why Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan break up

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's seemingly perfect relationship came to an end after dating for around three years. According to a rep who talked to People, “(They) amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We ask for your respect and consideration of their privacy. No further comments will be made.”

The S*x and the City star was “heartbroken” as per what she confessed during an interview with Harper's Bazaar after they amicably broke up.

Three months later, it was revealed by the rep that she was "three months pregnant" and the father was "former boyfriend Tom Brady." It has been said that the five-time Super Bowl MVP was not aware of her pregnancy during their breakup.

A look at Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship

Tom Brady and the Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan dated for three years before they called it quits in 2006. They attended several public events together like the 2006 Met Gala and the Vanity Fair Oscar Awards party. Their romance came into the public eye in 2004.

However, after their breakup, the actress discovered that she was pregnant. It was The New York Post which broke the news in 2007. It was later confirmed by Moynahan's spokesperson that the father of the child was Brady, who had already taken further steps in his life with his now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

Moynahan welcomed their son named Jack that year in August while the former NFL legend took a flight to welcome his son. However, the actress revealed in an interview with More magazine (via People) that he was not in the delivery room. He certainly wasn't holding my hand while I pushed," she continued.

Brady got married to Brazilian supermodel Bundchen in 2009 and welcomed two kids together; Benjamin and Vivian before they got divorced in 2022. On the other hand, Moynahan wed Andrew Frankel in 2017.

