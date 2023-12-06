Why did Tom Brady fault Patrick Mahomes for getting hit during Chiefs loss to Packers?

The Chiefs' loss to the Packers last Sunday night football is still in talks, especially because of Patrick Mahomes, who got a hard hit by Jonathan Owen. NFL legend Tom Brady recently shared his take on the incident and blamed Patrick for the same. Here's why Brady thinks it's Patrick's fault.

Tom Brady's take on Patrick Mahomes getting hard-treatment from Jonathan Owens

Last Sunday Night Football has been a talked-about game for a while, thanks to Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Owens. Jonathan has been getting a lot of criticism for being rough on Patrick Mahomes, with Tom Brady recently adding to the overall criticism.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes refuses to blame refereeing for Chiefs’ loss but non-calls have fans convinced NFL is rigged

During the recent episode of Let's Go, a podcast run by Tom Brady invited Lawrence Taylor to make a guest appearance. The NFL legend took the opportunity of the presence of a Hall of Famer linebacker to share his take on the Patrick Mahones and Jonathan Owens controversial moment.

"There was a hit on Patrick Mahomes last night where he was running out of bounds when he wasn't even out of bounds. Quarterbacks need to learn how to throw the ball away," Brady has said, complaining about quarterbacks' ability to throw the ball away.

Advertisement

Also Read: Brock Purdy joins Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in elusive list as he makes history in epic 49ers return

The former Patriots quarterback hinted that the hit Patrick Mahomes got was his own fault. According to Brady, the quarterback needs to learn not just how to throw balls but also to read defenses better so that "they can get the ball out of their hands."

Recalling the time when he used to play, Brady revealed that he always felt that his best protection against hard hits was to get rid of the ball. But one reason why quarterbacks are not focusing on reading defenses is because of the overprotected rules.

Also Read: How many kids does Tom Brady have? All you need to know about the NFL legend’s children

"I really don't like the way that it's gone because every time you would have hit the quarterback, there would have been a flag. The reality is defenses should be aggressive," the former Tampa Bay quarterback said to Lawrence Taylor.

Laurance Taylor's hard-response to Tom Brady commenting on NFL rules being too-strict, making quarterbacks too-soft

Laurance Taylor, who is a former linebacker for the New York Giants, didn't agree with what Tom Brady had said about the NFL rules. Brady's comment about NFL rules comes directly from his 'Mediocrity' statement a few weeks ago, where he criticizes referees and coaches for being over-protective.

Also Read: How did Tom Brady recover from mental health issues? Indian Author who helped the NFL legend

"Tommy over there, you have benefited from some of the rules. You are not going to tell me from the hardcore era that we played in. You benefit from the rules!" Lawrence Taylor had said this to the retired NFL legend. Interestingly, Alex Smith said the same thing , when he replied to Brady's 'mediocrity' comment.