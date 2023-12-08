Why did Tom Brady leave the Patriots and what is their record since he left?

All the information about wins, losses, and scores are referenced from Statmuse .

Tom Brady is one of the most successful names in the NFL. Whenever we say NFL, the first thing that comes in the find of anyone is Tom Brady. That's how much success and name he has made for himself.

Interestingly, most of his success came from his former team, the New England Patriots. That's where he spent the majority of his career in the NFL. Thus, leaving the Patriots came as a shock for many. But why did he leave?

Tom Brady left New England Patriots with dozens of reasons in the bag

There wasn't just one but many reasons why Tom Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots, the same team where he spent 20 seasons of his NFL career. The first season was something to do with his contract. Tom Brady's contract was set to expire in 2019, and he went to the team with an extension offer.

But that's when things change. Tom Brady got suspicious that the team was making team-friendly deals with him. In fact, he also had no idea where the money that was saved from him was going. Ultimately, that triggered his thoughts to leave the New England Patriots. Another reason was Bill Belichick.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have the most successful player-coach chemistry to ever exist in the history of the NFL. However, with time, their relationship wore down. Things became a little off-track when Belichick banned Alex Guerrero, who is Brady's fitness coach, from the team plane. That was the final nail in the coffin.

Amidst all the complexities that he was having at the Patriots, Tom Brady received an offer of a $50 Million contract from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL legend then signed with the Buccaneers, and the team extended his contract for two more years till 2022. And that's how his journey with Tampa Bay started.

What was the New England Patriots' record without Tom Brady on the team?

Tom Brady was undoubtedly the running force for the New England Patriots. So, his leaving the team after spending more than 2 decades was a hard hit. The team, indeed, suffered on the scoreboard. So far, their all-time record without Tom Brady is 43-42 (win-loss), as per Statmuse.

While Tom Brady went ahead to himself a great career with Tampa Bay, the Patriots are struggling up until now. There was a huge responsibility on the head of Bill Belichick to prove that the team is still better off without Brady. Unfortunately, the team and its coach failed to prove so.

