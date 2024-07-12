Why Did Tracy Cortez and Brian Ortega Break Up? All You Need to Know About the UFC’s Power Couple’s Relationship

Have you ever wondered what happens behind the glamour of UFC’s power couples? Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez once seemed unstoppable together. Ortega, known for his resilience in the octagon, and Cortez, a rising star in the flyweight division, were more than just fighters; they were a dynamic duo.

Unraveling the reasons behind the breakup

Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez's relationship began in a rather modern way—through social media. Ortega took a bold step by commenting on one of Cortez’s Instagram posts, saying, “F*** it, ima shoot my shot.” This sparked their romance, and soon they were frequently seen together. Cortez supported Ortega during his fights, even standing by his side at UFC 266 when he faced Alexander Volkanovski.

Their relationship wasn't just about public appearances. Reports indicated that Ortega had proposed to Cortez, suggesting their bond was strong. However, in 2023, fans noticed a shift. Speculation about their breakup started when Paulo Costa made a cryptic post on social media, hinting at trouble between the couple.

The breakup became clearer when Ortega posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident, that’s a fumble, but when you throw it away on purpose, that’s called a complete pass. Top G sh*t!” This suggested a deliberate decision to end the relationship.

Cortez, maintaining her dignity, responded: “Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade now.” Despite the public nature of their split, both seemed determined to move forward without further drama.

Ortega has since focused on his career and personal growth. After enduring multiple setbacks, including shoulder injuries and personal losses, he made a successful comeback by defeating Yair Rodriguez in February 2024 at UFC Fight Night. He also shared that he finds solace in his faith and has reconnected with his previous wife, Stephanie Renne, with whom he shares two sons.

Meanwhile, Cortez has been making strides in her UFC career. She remains undefeated and is set to face Rose Namajunas at UFC Denver. Cortez has expressed her championship aspirations and is determined to make her mark in the flyweight division.

Their relationship may have ended, but both fighters continue to excel in their careers and personal lives.

Tracy Cortez eyes legacy beyond Ronda Rousey's shadow

Tracy Cortez is not just stepping into the octagon on short notice; she's stepping up to create a legacy that might one day rival Ronda Rousey's.

On the MMA Hour, Cortez expressed her ambitions clearly, "Everyone's waiting for the next Ronda, for the next Joanna [Jędrzejczyk]. Someone incredible like Weili [Zhang] to stay on top and prove themselves. Someone like Rose to ride that like Ronda did, or even myself now that I'm here."

She didn’t shy away from acknowledging Rousey's impact, adding, "I'm very grateful for the way Ronda paved the way for women's MMA. No one has done it like she has. I say this humbly, I hope to surpass that."

As she prepares to face the formidable Rose Namajunas, Cortez is clearly aiming not just to compete, but to redefine what's possible in women’s MMA.