Why did Travis Kelce not attend Taylor Swift’s birthday party? Find out

With the Blank Space singer turning 34, fans were wondering if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married. The rumors of them getting engaged were a result of Travis Kelce's big-bash plans for Taylor's birthday.

However, nothing of this sort happened. In fact, while everyone was there with Taylor, the Chiefs tight end stayed back in Kansas City. Here's the reason why Travis Kelce didn't meet his girlfriend on her 34th birthday.

Real reason behind Travis Kelce not attending Taylor Swift's birthday in New York City

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce both are highly ambitious in their work. Once again, their jobs came between their relationship, and they were not able to meet. The Kansas City Chiefs are next going to face the New England Patriots on Sunday after a 17-20 loss against the Bills.

There was a mandatory practice session for the Chiefs on Wednesday, which players cannot miss at cost, even on Taylor Swift's birthday. Travis Kelce had to attend the practice session for the upcoming game against the Patriots, and that's why he missed out on the NYC visit to Taylor.

The Chiefs' last game was against the Buffalo Bills, which was no less than a drama. Patrick Mahomes was seen yelling at the referees for a reportedly wrong decision toward Kaddarius Toney's touchdown play that was responsible for the Chiefs' loss. Fans were not happy with Kadarius Toney and trolled him.

The loss to the Bills was hard-hit for players, including Travis Kelce, who was seen being consoled by Taylor Swift as they left the Arrowhead Stadium hand in hand. After a rare Patrick Mahomes outburst, his wife Brittany Mahomes was also seen accusing NFL referees of rigging Bills vs Chiefs.

Overall, it was a bad game for the Chiefs, and they do not want to repeat history. That's why Travis Kelce had to sacrifice time with Taylor Swift on her birthday. But, while Travis might have missed her birthday, the Cruel Summer singer will most likely attend the Chiefs game.