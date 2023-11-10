Why did Travis Kelce not attend Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour concert in Argentina?

While Swifties thought that they would be lucky enough to have a glimpse of Travis Kelce during Taylor’s concert in Argentina, fans were met with disappointment as Travis didn’t show up.

Even though the Chiefs’ tight end has let out multiple hints that he’ll join Taylor Swift soon, he wasn’t able to be a part of the concert. Here’s the reason why Travis canceled his trip to Argentina:

Travis Kelce didn’t come to Taylor’s concert in Argentina because of Patrick Mahomes

Instead of visiting her girlfriend’s concert in Argentina, Travis Kelce stayed home in Kansas City on Thursday. And his staying back in the city has a lot to do with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Also Read: Resurfaced video of Jason Kelce’s wife warning female fans goes viral after NFL star makes Sexiest Man Alive list

On Thursday the fourth annual charity gala of Patrick Mahomes’s Foundation ‘15 and the Mahomies Foundation’ was held, which was attended by the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs. While Taylor Swift set the stage on fire in Argentina, Travis participated in the charity event, to support his friend and colleague.

Attending this event became memorable for Travis Kelce as he was given the nod and appreciation for becoming the all-time points leader in receiving yards for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Also Read: Travis Kelce breaks Chiefs record but gets trolled for yet another dismal game without Taylor Swift in attendance

Travis Kelce accomplished this on November 5 during the game against the Dolphins, which the Chiefs won by 21-14 in Frankfurt. The tight end beat Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez’s record of 10940 receiving yards with 10941.

Even though Travis Kelce might not have attended the first day of Taylor’s tour in Argentina, we might see him being a part of it on the last day. There’s a good chance that he may indeed visit her. What do you think?

Also Read: ‘I might go somewhere south’: Travis Kelce hints at Taylor Swift visit during Eras Tour stop in Argentina