Why did Travis Kelce throw his helmet? Chiefs star’s temper tantrum caught during Christmas day loss to Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs had a not-so-good Christmas as the team lost the Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders by 14-20. However, more than that loss, Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce is becoming a concern for fans. Fans are wondering why he threw his helmet during the game. Well, here's why!

The reality behind Travis Kelce's outburst

The Kansas City Chiefs had a bad offense against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday Night Football, and they have to pay for it. The Raiders were able to make a couple of defensive touchdowns, helping them to take a 10-point lead during the first half.

While Patrick Mahomes was seen yelling at the offensive line, attempting to pump things up after a poor performance in the first quarter, Travis Kelce had an outburst. The Chiefs star tight end was seen taking out all his anger of bad performance on his helmet as he threw it on the turf.

Andy Reid, the Chiefs' head coach, saw this outburst and decided to calm Travis down quickly. However, he didn't let that incident go past. When a staffer was trying to return Kelce's helmet to him, Andy stopped him mid-way. The head coach was seen having a word with Travis and also playfully bumped him before getting him back in the game.

Despite their massive struggles throughout the game, the Chiefs managed to score 14 points, but that wasn't enough to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, who scored 20 points. The Chiefs have two more games left in the season before entering the Super Bowl playoffs. Let's see if the Chiefs are able to get in!