Why Did Vince McMahon Fire Shane McMahon from WWE? Find Out

A picture of the AEW president Tony Khan and Shane McMahon, son of former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, is going viral as both seem to be having a meeting.

A report emerged after WrestleTalks leaked the image from a meeting with Fighful, a famous professional wrestling outlet. The insider revealed that Tony Khan and Shane McMahon had a meeting.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed Tony Khan and Shane McMahon had a meeting and “possibilities moving forward,” clearing that AEW and Tony Khan are more than happy to work with Shane McMahon.

In 2023, Shane McMahon's father and former WWE chairman, Vince McMahon, sold the company to Endeavour Group. The group then merged with WWE, which already owned UFC, and listed it in the market under the name TKO Group.

On the other hand, Vince McMahon had to cut all his ties with the company after he got tangled in a serious harassment case. Stephanie McMahon, too, left the company. According to some reports, the higher-ups from TKO Group took Vince McMahon's situation very seriously and didn't want the McMahon family to be part of the business anymore; only Triple H, Stephanie McMahon's husband, is working in WWE.

Although Shane McMahon is Vince McMahon's only son, he never held a position like Stephanie McMahon did in the company. Their relationship has never been very pleasant; they have had beef many times.

The major conflicts between Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon involved business decisions, and a major crack in their relationship occurred when Shane McMahon left WWE in 2009.

Shane O Mac stated that he left the family business to try some business ventures and spend time with his family. According to some reports, the real reason behind Shane McMahon’s departure from WWE was his sour relationship with his father, Vince McMahon, and the WWE creative team.

Shane O Mac made his much-awaited return to WWE in 2016 and then had a five-star program with her sister, Stephanie McMahon; he became the top babyface of that era. In 2022, Vince McMahon fired his son after the Royal Rumble 2022.

At Royal Rumble 2022, Shane McMahon was the surprise entrant. Not only was he competing, but he was also one of the match's producers. Supposedly, Shane McMahon had a little friction with some other WWE producer and his dad, Vince McMahon, over-booking the Royal Rumble 2022 match. The conflict backstage led to his WWE firing.

A report by WOR suggested, “He (Shane McMahon) was let go, so that’s the major thing. It all stems from the Royal Rumble, and there were a lot of people who said he was very unprofessional backstage. It was just a mess.



The report further stated, “They just kept changing the match, over and over again. He wanted to do it one way, then Vince would veto it, and Brock Lesnar would push for other things. Brock got a lot of what he wanted, and Shane didn’t get a lot of what he wanted. Shane complained to many people and, I guess, talked down to many people.”

Shane McMahon appeared at WrestleMania 39, but he injured himself while performing a move and was ultimately unable to move, creating an awkward moment. Eventually, Snoop Dog saved the segment after he performed Rock Bottom on The Miz. WrestleMania 39 was the last time Shane O Mac was seen in WWE.

