Why did Warner Bros. shelve USD 72,000,000 Coyote vs. Acme movie starring John Cena despite completing filming?

Warner Bros. has decided not to release the film featuring the former 16-time WWE champion John Cena, Coyote vs Acme, a CG animated and live-action hybrid that completed principal photography in New Mexico last year.

According to reports, the movie cost around $72 million and involved Hollywood personalities like John Cena and James Gunn as producers.

Warner Bros. cited a shift in global strategy towards focusing on theatrical releases as the reason for this decision. The studio expressed respect for the filmmakers, cast, and crew, acknowledging their contributions to the project.

This decision follows similar actions taken with the shelving of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt in August 2022, both originally intended for streaming. They were subsequently shelved as a tax write-down amid efforts to find savings within the company.

John Cena’s current run in WWE

John Cena returned to the WWE programming in September 2023 at SmackDown. He then persuades his rivalry with The Bloodline. He last wrestled Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2021.

Leader of Cenation teamed up with Megastar to face The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso). They wrestled a tag team match at Fastlane pay-per-view. Where Team John Cena took the victory when LA Knight pinned Jimmy Uso.

Later, LA Knight was booked to face returning Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and on the other hand, John Cena was booked to face Solo Sikoa. The match-up turned out to be a disaster and heartbreaking for John Cena fans as he lost to Solo Sikoa in a very vicious manner.

Now fans are speculating that John Cena is retired. He got a standing ovation for his contribution to the industry but a previous report suggests a different story.

According to the report, John Cena will make his return near WrestleMania 40 like last time when he wrestled Austin Theory and lost against him.

