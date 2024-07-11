Why Did WNBA Star Kamilla Cardoso Not Accept Friends' Apology After Comparison to Fiona From Shrek? Find Out

Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso had an interesting social media exchange with South Carolina basketball recruit Adhel Tac after Tac compared her to an ogre.

The playful banter between them quickly gained attention on social media as Chicago Sky star rookie Cardoso's profile rose in the WNBA.

Kamilla Cardoso and Adhel Tac: The ogre mix-up

Kamilla Cardoso went live on TikTok with Adhel Tac, trying on a bright red wig that she thought made her look like a princess. When she asked which princess she resembled, Tac replied, "Fiona?"—the ogre from Shrek.

Cardoso was not thrilled with the comparison, called Tac a "f*****g h**” and flipped her by giving a middle finger. Realizing her mistake, Tac corrected herself, saying Cardoso looked like Merida, the red-haired princess from "Brave."

Adhel Tac’s apology on X

Tac later took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize, writing, "To Kamilla, I did not mean to call you Fiona on national television and I am very very terribly sorry. You look like a Beautiful Brazilian queen."

Cardoso responded, perhaps jokingly, "I do not accept your apology, have a great life." The banter continued with Tac humorously telling Cardoso, "Oh girl boo back to your swamp you go,"

Kamilla Cardoso and Adhel Tac’s banter shows that friends can joke around with each other. The South Carolina women's basketball program is known for its supportive and tight-knit community. Past and present players maintain close relationships and support one another, as seen in the playful and affectionate interactions between Cardoso and Tac.

Kamilla Cardoso's outstanding college career and successful transition to the WNBA

Kamilla Cardoso had a remarkable college career under the guidance of South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, winning two championships. Her love for Columbia and her emotional connection to the Gamecocks were evident when she played her final NCAA home game.

Before facing North Carolina, Cardoso was seen wiping away tears, contemplating the possibility of it being her last game in Columbia. After her third year, Cardoso eventually decided to forgo her final year of NCAA eligibility to enter the WNBA Draft.

Selected 3rd overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, Kamilla Cardoso has made a strong start to her WNBA career. She is averaging 8.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Chicago Sky. Her social media presence has quickly endeared her to WNBA fans, much like it did during her time with the Gamecocks. Cardoso's performances on the court, alongside fellow center Angel Reese, have been impressive and promising for the Sky.