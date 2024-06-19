Why Did Wyatt 6 Attack Chad Gable on WWE Raw? Was There a Hint Through Cryptic Messages

In a shocking turn of events, WWE Raw ended in disaster, as Wyatt Sicks finally made their menacing appearance on TV. WWE has been teasing their debut for months after the passing of Bray Wyatt.

The faction’s diabolical first appearance led to mass destruction, leaving lifeless bodies backstage.

One notable star among the victims was Chad Gable. The Olympian also seemed to have received the worst from the attack, as he was seen lying cold in a bloody mess.

Looking back and connecting the dots, it seems Gable had been warned many times before the assault.

Wyatt 6 used QR codes to suggest that Chad Gable was their target

WWE has been teasing Wyatt 6’s debut via cryptic QR codes that flashed on TV for milliseconds. Week after week, the QR codes appeared during various segments. But most notably, the codes appeared when Chad Gable was on TV.

One of the messages indicated that Chad Gable was on the hit list due to his change in character. It says, “You changed, you stopped saying thank you.” This is indeed true, as Gable turned heel after WrestleMania XL and started goading his team members.

Ever since he embraced his heel character, Gable stopped using his “Ah-Thank Yeww” line in his promos. This change in his character seemingly didn’t sit well with Wyatt 6.

The Alpha Academy leader was presumably taken out by Uncle Howdy in the backstage segment. Interestingly, Gable was preparing to participate in the Money in the Bank ladder match. He was seen soliloquizing in a backstage segment that he was aiming to win the match and become the next World Champion.

At this point, he is most likely going to be written off WWE TV due to the attack. We will have to wait and see how this story develops in the coming weeks.

Chad Gable and Braun Strowman are likely to be pulled from the Money in the Bank qualifier match on Raw

Aside from Chad Gable, another major star found himself victimized by the onslaught of Wyatt 6. The star in question is none other than, The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

Strowman and Gable were scheduled to compete in a triple-threat match, which also involved Bronson Reed, on Raw next week as the qualifier for the MITB ladder match.

However, WWE may be forced to find a new opponent for Bronson Reed unless he gets a free pass by default.