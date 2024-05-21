'Why Did You Wave At the Crowd?': Leaked Audio Reveals Nikola Jokic's Heated Message to Anthony Edwards During Game 7

Sunday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves triumphed over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7, earning them a spot in the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals.

The final score at 98-90. Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves' lead scorer, amassed a total of 16 points from 25% shooting along with eight rebounds and seven assists Despite a brilliant performance by Nikola Jokic with 34 points, 19 rebounds, and assists, the Nuggets faced defeat.

As the game neared its end, all-star Edwards drew everyone's attention by mocking the Denver fans. He waved at them while there was still time left on the game clock, a move that Jokic didn't appreciate.

This conflict was captured in a purportedly leaked audio by user LegendZ, where Jokic was heard questioning Edwards about his provocative gesture.

The user, LegendZ, released a video claiming to capture an exchange between Edwards and Jokic. Jokic can be heard questioning Edwards' behavior, to which Edwards responds by pointing at the scoreboard audaciously, implying that the game is over.

Towards the end of the game, defense secured for the Timberwolves, Edwards was spotted both talking and waving to the crowd, seemingly taunting them. This did not sit well with Jokic who confronted Edwards to discuss his behavior.

What added to the Nuggets' frustration was their second-half performance - their 20-point lead at home dissipating, resulting in a series loss of 4-3. The team, considered the strong favorite to win the West, faced a severe setback.

Timberwolves' Historic Run First Western Conference Finals Since 2004

their impressive comeback from a 20-point deficit to defeat the current NBA champion, Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves marched into the Western Conference Finals, where Dallas awaited them.

For the first time since 2004, the Timberwolves have secured their place in the Western Conference Finals. This achievement can be attributed to the remarkable performances of budding star Anthony Edwards, NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Naz, and other crucial role players.

Edwards, in particular, has sparked the Timberwolves' success this postseason, overpowering Devin Booker and Bradley Beal with a clean four-game sweep and toppling the reigning NBA champion, Denver Nuggets, in an exhilarating seven-game series.

In the current postseason, Edwards has displayed an impressive performance with an average of 28.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists over 11 games. In addition, he achieved a playoff career-best with 43 points and now holds the record for the maximum points scored in the postseason, at 318.

His performance establishes him as a formidable presence in the postseason, setting the stage for a thrilling face-off with NBA veteran Kyrie Irving in the Western Conference Finals.

Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves' forward, delivered a solid season with an average of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and three assists per game. His contribution was instrumental in catapulting Minnesota to the No. 3 seed in the West and clinching series victories against the Suns and the Nuggets.

Standing tall alongside Gobert, Towns beefs up Minnesota's height, potentially giving the Timberwolves a rebounding edge over the comparatively smaller Mavericks.

