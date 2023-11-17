Why didn’t Stephen Curry play as Warriors lost to Thunders?

On Thursday, the Warriors suffered a 128-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking their fifth consecutive defeat.

In the absence of Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the team struggled to establish a consistent offensive rhythm and failed to halt the Thunder's impressive shooting streak.

This defeat put the Warrior's current standing at 6-7, with a dismal 1-5 record at home.

An MRI scan was performed on Warriors' guard Stephen Curry, who had sat out the recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a knee injury.

Thankfully, the test did not show any structural damage.

The injury had occurred during Sunday's game against the Timberwolves when Curry fell on his knee.

He would be sitting out from Thursday's game against Oklahoma City as well due to the same issue. A further evaluation of his condition was scheduled to take place later in the week.

The Thunder had displayed an impressive shooting accuracy of 59.4% from behind the three-point line.

As the Warriors sought to find a reliable scorer apart from Curry, six players had managed to achieve double-digit scoring with Jonathan Kuminga leading the pack by scoring 21 points and securing six rebounds.

Warriors' roadblocks and team's struggles

The Golden State Warriors were welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder to their home court at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night.

During the match, Gary Payton II suffered an injury, ruling him out for the rest of the evening's play. His final stats for the game stood at one point, one rebound, one steal, and one block after being on the court for eight minutes.

Entering the game, Payton II had boasted 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 per game on average, with a shooting percentage of 48.3% overall and 36.0% from beyond the arc in 11 game appearances.

Payton II served as one of the team's critical bench players and was known for his solid defense.

Already, the Warriors were playing minus the presence of Steph Curry, sidelined by a knee injury, and Draymond Green, who was under suspension.

Besides missing two of their top-tier players, the Warriors were caught in a downward spiral, having dropped four consecutive games.

They had approached the faceoff with a balanced 6-6 record from their initial 12 games, placing them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The Warriors most recently had conceded defeat at home to Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves with a close final score of 104-101.

