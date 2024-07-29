Why Do Many Simone Biles Fans Dislike Her Husband Jonathan Owens? Find Out

Simone Biles, a four-time gold winner, leads the United States Olympic women's gymnastics team in Paris. She appears tired of listening to her husband Jonathan Owens' criticism.



Simone Biles has voiced unhappiness with the persistent criticism surrounding her marriage to Jonathan Owens. The Olympic gymnast took to Instagram Stories to confront the critics who continue to disrespect their relationship, especially after Owens made some questionable statements.

But why is everyone criticizing her marriage?

Biles participated in the Women's Qualification in gymnastics on Sunday, July 28, in Paris, and despite a calf injury, she earned an all-around total score of 59.566 . After handily winning the U.S. Classic on Saturday, Biles shared a statement on her Instagram story about herself and her spouse, which was met with criticism.



Biles immediately posted another message, making it obvious that she was not amused by the response. "I'm going to briefly address this: This is not a joke!" she insisted passionately. She told critics to "respectfully f**k off," implying that she would not take any more nastiness. Biles also stated that she would start blocking anyone who continued to make bad comments about her spouse.

The hatred around their relationship began after Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, an American football safety for the Chicago Bears, referred to himself as a 'Catch' for Biles during an appearance on the 'Pivot' podcast. This comment prompted widespread criticism, with many claiming that he was belittling Biles' accomplishments and stature.

In reaction to the criticism, Biles defended her husband during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She expressed her surprise at the unfavorable responses, claiming that Owens is, in fact, the loveliest person she knows. Biles highlighted that he admires and supports her in every way imaginable, which made the public's reaction even more perplexing for her.

Biles first thought the scenario funny, but as the harsh remarks increased, she stated that she began to feel seriously hurt. "One night I broke down and said, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this?' "You don't know him," she explained. Biles emphasized that those who have met Owens understand how wonderful and kind he genuinely is.

Jonathan Owens supported Simone Biles on Instagram

Despite receiving permission from his coach to skip practice for his wife's Olympic performance, the Chicago Bears safety was not in Paris yet. Instead, Owens used his Instagram stories to express his support for his wife while she participated.



He first expressed "We locked in" on the screen as Team USA's introduction aired. The NFL player also displayed other footage of Biles, including one of her on the beam while he scrawled "Flawless" across the screen and another of her on the vault as he wrote "no words."

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens originally met on the elite dating app Raya, with the four-time gold medalist reaching out first. Owens proposed to Biles in February 2022, and the couple was married in April 2023.



Since their marriage, Biles has been honest about her issues with public perception, particularly with her loved ones. She made it obvious that, while she can take criticism from herself, she draws the line when it comes to her family.