Why Do Olympic Winners Bite Their Medals? All You Need to Know About Tradition Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics is bringing in a lot of excitement as it is all set to begin with its multi-sport events. Athletes from various sports divisions are present at the French Capital to represent their country while also being in the quest to win medals for themselves and their team.

Besides, fans of the quadrennial event might be familiar with the tradition where winners bite their medals. This practice thus raises the question of why they do so. Let's find it out!

Why do Olympic winners bite their medals?

Previously, gold medals were made up of pure gold and to test its authenticity, victors used to practice this tradition while celebrating their triumphs. For the unversed, when someone bites a gold medal, it leaves marks on their teeth, making it easier for them to test its purity.

However, since 1912, Olympic medals have been made from less valuable materials and only coated with gold. Nonetheless, the practice of biting it is still ongoing and it symbolizes the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance for athletes.

Moreover, the Olympians also do that for clicking pictures. It allows them to make engaging and intriguing poses compared to just smiling for the cameras. Photographers too encouraged the winners to perpetuate the tradition.

All in all, the tradition continues as a beloved part of the Olympic celebration, reflecting the personal and historic value of athletic success while also creating memorable poses for photoshoots.

The 2024 Paris Olympics medals will feature pieces of a national monument

The 2024 Olympics has many things first of its kind in comparison to its previous editions. Firstly, admission tickets for entry in the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony were made completely free to sports enthusiasts, which has never been the case in previous editions.

Now, the recent development suggests that the event will feature medals that contain ironwork from the Eiffel Tower. The iron is crafted in the shape of France's hexagon.

Additionally, the iron is positioned at the center of the medal and features the symbol of the Paris 2024 Games. The back side of the medal is where one may find the Acropolis of Athens, the Eiffel Tower, and the Panathenaic Stadium.

Moreover, as many as 5,084 medals have been produced for this year’s Olympics. Each one of them will have the name of the sport, the discipline, and the event along its edge. Thus, winners of their respective sports will get to bite a unique medal this time around.

