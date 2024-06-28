Why Does Alex Pereira Shave His Head Before His UFC Fights? Poatan Reveals Hilarious Reason Behind Pre-Match Ritual

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepped in on short notice after former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor withdrew from the anticipated UFC 303 main event against former Bellator lightweight champion and current ranked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

"Stone Hand" is scheduled to lock horns with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the main event for the UFC light heavyweight crown in a rematch at UFC 303.

Fight fans are now just days away from the anticipated and much-awaited UFC 303 pay-per-view. Both Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka are preparing themselves for the five-round championship war.

Alex Pereira’s Hilarious Reason

There’s a pre-fight ritual that Alex Pereira follows before every UFC fight: he shaves his head bald.

Pereira finally revealed the hilarious reason he shaves his head bald before every UFC showdown in episode four of the UFC 303 Embedded Vlog, where he was about to get his head shaved.

Alex Pereira said: "I am going to have the photo shoot tomorrow. That's why I'm having my hair cut today. With this hair, I look like a good guy. It doesn't work. It's good now. They shaved my head. Now, they have applied a face mask to make my skin look better so I can look good on TV. I need to be ready for war. Chama."

UFC 303 Match Card

UFC 303 pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States. Initially, former UFC champion Conor McGregor was set to make his awaited return to the UFC octagon after a three-year break.

Sadly, Mystic Mac had to pull out of the fight after sustaining a toe injury in a sparring session while preparing for the matchup against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Not only McGregor but also former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill had to withdraw after injuring his knee.

The cancellation of these significant fights put the UFC in a tough spot, but the company managed to rebuild. The updated UFC 303 card is even better than the original. Here is a compilation of all matches scheduled for the UFC 303 card:

Main Card

Alex Pereira (c) vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight championship)

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Anthony Smith vs Carlos Ulberg (light heavyweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page (welterweight)

Prelims Card

Joe Pyfer vs Mac-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva (featherweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili (featherweight)

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson (women's strawweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira; (bantamweight)

Fight fans are highly excited about the UFC 303 card, especially the rematch between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

