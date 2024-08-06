Why Does CM Punk Have a Pepsi Tattoo? Find Out

CM Punk is inked with purpose. And every tattoo on the Straight Edge star’s body carries a significant meaning. It represents his values and convictions. Aside from his unparalleled mic skills, his tattoos contribute to the aesthetics of his persona.

That being said, CM Punk is frequently questioned about why he has a Pepsi tattoo on his left shoulder. Does he love the soft drink brand or does it symbolize something else? Well, the answer is both. The Second City Saint’s Pepsi tattoo is tied to his allegiance to the Straight Edge movement.

Why does CM Punk have a Pepsi tattoo?

As noted, CM Punk is a man of principles and practices teetotalism. While there was one instance where he broke his no-alcohol rule, Punk takes pride in living a clean lifestyle free from drugs and alcohol.

Punk made his WWE debut in 2005, going by his tagline, “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t do drugs, My addiction is wrestling.” While the former World Champion is adored for his loyalty to a straight-edge lifestyle, he also receives a lot of flak for it.

Anyway, his Pepsi tattoo has a lot to do with his loyalty toward the straight-edge movement. Punk, who strongly believes in consuming soft drinks over alcohol, got a tattoo of his favorite soft drink brand, similar to how some beer lovers get tattoos of their favorite brands.

It should also be noted that Punk is also known as Pepsi Phil from his pre-WWE days in wrestling. One of his wrestling moves, which was a modified version of the Pedigree, was known as the Pepsi Plunge. However, the move was never introduced in WWE.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that CM Punk’s affinity for Pepsi is the reason why he has a tattoo of the soft drink brand on his shoulder.

Furthermore, Punk also has a “Drug-Free” tattoo on his knuckles and a “Straight Edge” tattoo on his abdomen, underscoring his commitment to his personal beliefs.

Why does CM Punk follow the Straight-Edge movement?

CM Punk’s decision to stay away from alcohol stems from his childhood. The Second City Saint revealed the real reason why he follows the straight-edge movement in his WWE documentary, “Best in the World.”

According to Punk, he grew up watching his father struggle with alcoholism. It was at that point in his life that he made the decision to practice abstinence and never indulge in drinking.

In the documentary, Punk also highlighted his strained relationship with his parents. Anyway, Punk’s childhood traumas instilled a good habit in him, though many who consume alcohol would not agree.

