Why Does Hulk Hogan Think WCW Went Wrong In Using Goldberg?

Hulk Hogan and Goldberg were two of the biggest names in WCW. While Hogan was a hot heel, Goldberg was one of the biggest undefeated faces in the industry. The duo along with Sting, Kevin Nash, and Bret Hart had the WCW rolling, and the Monday Night Wars became a hot topic in the wrestling world.

However, Hulk Hogan believes that WCW went slightly wrong with the booking of Goldberg as they made him lose to Kevin Nash at Starrcade in 1998. That according to Hogan was indeed a wrong decision.

Hulk Hogan feels Goldberg should have never been beaten

While speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Hogan said that Goldberg should never have been defeated since he was a star attraction. “You could say, ‘Well, Goldberg should have never been beat. He was an attraction.’ From the movie industry to the entertainment industry, a lot of Jewish people were probably upset because this was the first time we ever had a 300-pound T-Rex killer. He was the second coming of Hulk Hogan as far as an attraction went,” Wrestling Newsco quoted Hogan.

He said that maybe if Goldberg hadn’t been defeated, then the business at WCW wouldn’t have suffered and revenue might have been still coming in. “But decisions were made, and different people were in control of the pie,” he said.

Hogan here seems to be referencing Kevin Nash who beat Goldberg in 1998, at Starrcade, and who was also a decision-maker as far as WCW booking goes. But the damage had already been done.

Fall of WCW by 2001

WCW’s ratings had started to droop, and once it started going down, not even the top superstars of the company could revive it. By 2001, WCW had shut down, with Vince McMahon’s WWE purchasing a major part of WCW's assets. Vice TV’s recently released four-part docuseries ‘Who Killed WCW’ shows in detail the events that transpired behind the shutting down of WCW.

Goldberg stayed out of the limelight until he made his debut in WWE in 2003. It was said that Goldberg was brought to WWE, at The Rock’s insistence, as the latter wanted to face him. Similarly, Hulk Hogan had returned to WWE in 2002 and featured in WrestleMania 18 against The Rock.

Goldberg faced The Rock at Backlash in 2003, defeating him in his very first major outing in WWE. He stayed in the company for one more year, feuding with Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship, and winning it once. In 2004, he left the company after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20. He then returned only in 2017 to face Lesnar at Survivor Series.