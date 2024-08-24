Why Does John Cena Keep a Broken Watch With Him Always? Find Out

John Cena has a very strange habit; keeping two watches with him always, one of which is a broken one. There is one watch he wears on his wrist that tells him the real-time, and there is another which, according to him, tells him the perspective.

The former WWE Champion left everyone surprised by this revelation while recently speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live show with guest co-host and acting legend Jeff Goldblum. Cena revealed there is a reason why he keeps the other broken watch in his pocket.

Taking it out, he showed that the back part of the watch has the phrase 'comparison is the thief of joy' written on it, which he says always keeps him satisfied and humbled when he feels uncomfortable.

"I used to think I was not enough. I did not value self. So on the back of this watch, it says, 'comparison is the thief of joy,' so I take this, and every time I feel uncomfortable or have low self-worth, I just give it a little reminder, and it reminds me that I am enough and I am worthy of love," he said.

Read More: What Is John Cena Invincible Meaning? All You Need To Know

According to Cena, the other side of the watch says, ‘Memento more,’ which keeps him humble. He stated that he just looks at it when his head gets too big, and he needs to remember that he is a human and reminds him of where he came from and that whatever he has achieved, he didn’t do it alone, and there were a lot of people who supported him in the journey. He said that it keeps his ego in check.

Advertisement

“It’s a nice little keeper of perspective, not time, and that’s why I have it,” the 16-time WWE Champion said.

Certainly, what Cena said is absolutely true. Being one of six siblings, Cena came from a very humble background back in 1999 when he started wrestling. When he signed with WWE in 2002, he was no more than a jobber.He was, in fact, about to be fired in 2003 when he faced an initial setback in WWE.

But fortunately, his ‘Thuganomics’ gimmick worked, and Cena prolonged his stay. The transformation was so massive for Cena within a year that he became a huge star. In 2004, he defeated Big Show at WrestleMania 20; at WrestleMania 21, he beat JBL to win the WWE Championship for the first time. The rest we know is history.

Also Read: John Cena's Fake Lambo: WWE Legend Recalls Hilarious Story Of Buying Fake Lamborghini, Calls It His Worst Purchase