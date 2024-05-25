Why Does Mike Tyson Hate His Prime Version? Former Champion Reveals The Reason

Mike Tyson is widely regarded as one of the most intimidating fighters to ever live. Throughout his career, Iron has entered the ring to face contenders like Larry Holmes, Frank Bruno, and Lennox Lewis.

The 57-year-old contender’s achievements go far beyond expectations. However, Mike Tyson once revealed that he does not like to revisit his past self. Disregarding his iconic performances in the ring, Iron looks to avoid them.

Mike Tyson reveals why he avoids revisiting his past self

Former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson has made multiple appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator questioned Iron regarding his younger self and had the 57-year-old opening up on the episode.

Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson were having an enticing conversation regarding modern-day boxing. As the discourse seemed to go deeper, the podcast host questioned the former champion regarding his thoughts on his boxing career.

The former heavyweight champion was often witnessed to utter outlandish statements. His infamous post fight speech towards Lennox Lewis remains one of the most iconic moments in boxing.

"I wish that never happened," said Mike Tyson. He also acknowledged the appreciation that fans have for his younger self. However, the 57-year-old expresses his hate for the past version of himself.

Mike Tyson carried a lot of hateful thoughts during his prime. The former champion had revealed that he was trained to throw his punches with bad intentions. However, since his retirement, he wishes to live peacefully and not engage in those thoughts.

He also revealed his disdain for working out and doing boxing routines. Tyson expressed that it incites his egotistical self and wishes to stay away from those activities.

Conor McGregor’s thoughts on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is no stranger to controversy. The Notorious and YouTuber Jake Paul have had their exchanges on social media. It is safe to say that the Irish mixed martial artist is not a fan of YouTube boxing.

In an interview with James Corden, McGregor spoke on the well-documented Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson. This fight is said to break records and is being streamed on Netflix. Alongside critics who criticize the event, The Notorious joins them.

Although Conor McGregor gave his props to the said influencer boxers, he later revealed his disappointment with the event.

“It does set a bad precedent in the industry,” said The Notorious. He believed that up-and-coming fighters only aspire to be YouTuber figures rather than competing for a world title.

The Irishman spoke on the positive financial aspects of the scene, but he revealed the ends to be ‘hollow.’ He urges young fighters to aspire and fight for events like the Olympics rather than step into the social media boxing avenue.

Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303. He is said to have made the biggest comeback in combat sports history as he has stayed out of the octagon since his horrific injury loss at UFC 264.